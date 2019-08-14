SB One Bancorp (SBBX)’s Financial Results Comparing With M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB)

We are comparing SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) and M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Regional – Northeast Banks companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SB One Bancorp 22 3.47 N/A 1.70 13.49 M&T Bank Corporation 166 3.37 N/A 12.87 12.76

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of SB One Bancorp and M&T Bank Corporation. M&T Bank Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than SB One Bancorp. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. SB One Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than M&T Bank Corporation, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides SB One Bancorp and M&T Bank Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SB One Bancorp 0.00% 5.9% 0.6% M&T Bank Corporation 0.00% 12.9% 1.5%

Risk & Volatility

SB One Bancorp’s volatility measures that it’s 34.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.66 beta. M&T Bank Corporation has a 1.04 beta and it is 4.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for SB One Bancorp and M&T Bank Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SB One Bancorp 0 0 1 3.00 M&T Bank Corporation 0 5 2 2.29

$28 is SB One Bancorp’s average target price while its potential upside is 21.32%. Meanwhile, M&T Bank Corporation’s average target price is $175.88, while its potential upside is 16.23%. Based on the results given earlier, SB One Bancorp is looking more favorable than M&T Bank Corporation, analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 41.7% of SB One Bancorp shares and 85.2% of M&T Bank Corporation shares. SB One Bancorp’s share owned by insiders are 12.7%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.4% of M&T Bank Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SB One Bancorp 1.6% 3.11% -3.66% 4.42% -20.73% 12.08% M&T Bank Corporation 0.32% -3.84% -2.16% -1.16% -6.49% 14.76%

For the past year SB One Bancorp’s stock price has smaller growth than M&T Bank Corporation.

Summary

M&T Bank Corporation beats on 7 of the 11 factors SB One Bancorp.

Sussex Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Sussex Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates through two segments, Banking and Financial Services; and Insurance Services. The companyÂ’s deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, NOW accounts, and demand deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial loans, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and construction loans; and residential real estate, consumer, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans. The company also operates as a full service general insurance agency, which offers commercial and personal lines of insurance. It operates eight branches located in Sussex County, New Jersey; one branch in Warren County, New Jersey; one branch in Bergen County, New Jersey; and one in Queens County, New York. The company was founded in 1975 and is based in Rockaway, New Jersey.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide retail and commercial banking services. The companyÂ’s Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, deposit products, and cash management services to middle-market and large commercial customers. The companyÂ’s Commercial Real Estate segment offers credit services, which are secured by various multifamily residential and commercial real estates; and deposit services. Its Discretionary Portfolio segment provides securities, residential real estate loans, and other assets; short-term and long-term borrowed funds; brokered deposits; and Cayman Islands branch deposits, as well as foreign exchange services. The companyÂ’s Residential Mortgage Banking segment originates and services residential real estate loans for consumers and sells those loans in the secondary market; and purchases servicing rights to loans originated by other entities. Its Retail Banking segment offers demand, savings, and time accounts; consumer installment and automobile loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, and credit cards; investment products, including mutual funds and annuities; and other services. The company also provides trust and wealth management services; fiduciary and custodial services; investment management services; and insurance agency services, as well as reinsures credit life. It offers its services through banking offices, business banking centers, telephone and Internet banking, and automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 799 banking offices in the United States, a commercial banking office in Canada, and an office in the Cayman Islands. M&T Bank Corporation was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.