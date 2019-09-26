SB One Bancorp (SBBX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL)

This is a contrast between SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) and Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Regional – Northeast Banks and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SB One Bancorp 23 3.42 N/A 1.70 13.49 Amalgamated Bank 16 2.76 N/A 1.59 10.81

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of SB One Bancorp and Amalgamated Bank. Amalgamated Bank is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than SB One Bancorp. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. SB One Bancorp has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Amalgamated Bank, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SB One Bancorp 0.00% 5.9% 0.6% Amalgamated Bank 0.00% 11.1% 1%

Analyst Recommendations

SB One Bancorp and Amalgamated Bank Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SB One Bancorp 0 0 0 0.00 Amalgamated Bank 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Amalgamated Bank is $20, which is potential 24.22% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 41.7% of SB One Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors while 52.8% of Amalgamated Bank are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 12.7% of SB One Bancorp shares. Comparatively, 0.16% are Amalgamated Bank’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SB One Bancorp 1.6% 3.11% -3.66% 4.42% -20.73% 12.08% Amalgamated Bank -0.64% -2.83% 0.18% -9.25% 29.5% -12%

For the past year SB One Bancorp has 12.08% stronger performance while Amalgamated Bank has -12% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors SB One Bancorp beats Amalgamated Bank.

Sussex Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Sussex Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates through two segments, Banking and Financial Services; and Insurance Services. The companyÂ’s deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, NOW accounts, and demand deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial loans, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and construction loans; and residential real estate, consumer, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans. The company also operates as a full service general insurance agency, which offers commercial and personal lines of insurance. It operates eight branches located in Sussex County, New Jersey; one branch in Warren County, New Jersey; one branch in Bergen County, New Jersey; and one in Queens County, New York. The company was founded in 1975 and is based in Rockaway, New Jersey.

Amalgamated Bank provides personal and commercial banking products and services to working families, unions, commercial real estate industries, healthcare markets, institutional investors, law firms, non-profits, and political organizations in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, certificates of deposit, money market, and individual retirement accounts; home equity lines of credit options, mortgages, and personal loans and lines of credit options; and commercial loans (lines of credit, letters of credit, and term loans). It also provides services in the areas of online banking and bill pay, organization banking, investment management, small business banking, treasury management, commercial banking, and real estate aspects. Amalgamated Bank was formerly known as Amalgamated Bank of New York and changed its name to Amalgamated Bank in December 2000. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in New York, New York. It has branch locations in Manhattan, Roosevelt Island, Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens, New York; Pasadena, California; and Washington, District Of Columbia. Amalgamated Bank operates as a subsidiary of Workers United.