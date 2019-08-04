SB One Bancorp (SBBX) Trades at $22.36 After Triangle; LMP Capital & Income Fund (SCD) Sentiment Is 0.73

LMP Capital & Income Fund Inc (SCD) investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.34, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 11 investment professionals increased or started new positions, while 15 sold and reduced holdings in LMP Capital & Income Fund Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 4.30 million shares, down from 4.66 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding LMP Capital & Income Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 9 Increased: 8 New Position: 3.

More notable recent LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. Portfolio Composition as of June 30, 2019 – Business Wire” on July 23, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Pfizer Announces Phase 3 Top-Line Results for Rivipansel in Patients with Sickle Cell Disease Experiencing a Vaso-Occlusive Crisis – Business Wire” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FDA accepts Novartis’ application for sickle cell med crizanlizumab – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Global Blood Therapeutics: A Promising Biotech Pick In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “SELLAS Life Sciences (SLS) Reports First Patient Dosing in Phase 1/2 Open-Label Study of GPS in Combination with Merck’s (MRK) KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) (yesterday) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. holds 0.07% of its portfolio in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. for 299,687 shares. Karpus Management Inc. owns 115,910 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. has 0.03% invested in the company for 593,785 shares. The New Jersey-based Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. has invested 0.02% in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co Inc, a New York-based fund reported 46,499 shares.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The company has market cap of $244.57 million. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. It has a 14.8 P/E ratio. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.6. About 104,230 shares traded or 82.74% up from the average. LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (SCD) has 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.