SB One Bancorp (SBBX) to pay $0.09 on Aug 27, 2019; GIGA METALS COMMON SHARES (HNCKF) Shorts Decreased By 11.85%

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) is expected to pay $0.09 on Aug 27, 2019. (NASDAQ:SBBX) shareholders before Aug 12, 2019 will receive the $0.09 dividend. SB One Bancorp's current price of $22.75 translates into 0.37% yield. SB One Bancorp's dividend has Aug 13, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $22.75. About 18,274 shares traded. SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) has declined 20.73% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.73% the S&P500.

GIGA METALS CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:HNCKF) had a decrease of 11.85% in short interest. HNCKF’s SI was 165,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 11.85% from 187,300 shares previously. With 35,500 avg volume, 5 days are for GIGA METALS CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:HNCKF)’s short sellers to cover HNCKF’s short positions. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.0021 during the last trading session, reaching $0.17. About 50,000 shares traded or 36.04% up from the average. Giga Metals Corporation (OTCMKTS:HNCKF) has 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Sussex Bancorp operates as a bank holding firm for Sussex Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. The company has market cap of $215.57 million. It operates in two divisions, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. It has a 11.22 P/E ratio. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

Giga Metals Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company has market cap of $9.02 million. The firm explores for nickel-cobalt sulphide deposits. It has a 2.5 P/E ratio. It owns a 100% interest in the Turnagain property comprising 72 mineral claims covering an area of 40,016.7 hectares located in the Liard Mining Division of northern British Columbia.