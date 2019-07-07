SB One Bancorp (SBBX) EPS Estimated At $0.61; Alliance California Municipal Income Fund Has 0.57 Sentiment

Analysts expect SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) to report $0.61 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 38.64% from last quarter’s $0.44 EPS. SBBX’s profit would be $5.78 million giving it 9.34 P/E if the $0.61 EPS is correct. After having $0.62 EPS previously, SB One Bancorp’s analysts see -1.61% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $22.8. About 7,811 shares traded. SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) has declined 25.02% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBBX News: 19/04/2018 – Sussex Bank Announces Name Change to SB One Bank; 15/03/2018 – Columbia Sussex Acquires lntercontinental® Dallas, to Rebrand Hotel as Renaissance Dallas Addison On March 15, 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Sussex Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBBX); 17/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Statewide Unit Count Agreed-Upon Procedures Report – School Year 2017–2018 – Sussex Academy; 25/04/2018 – Sussex Bancorp 1Q EPS 17c; 22/03/2018 – CANADA PRIME MINISTER TRUDEAU SPEAKS IN SUSSEX, NEW BRUNSWICK; 10/05/2018 – SB One Bank Announces Vito Giannola, Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Banking Officer; 15/03/2018 – Bradford Era:: EXCLUSIVE | Sussex Tech responds to viral photo of distressed flag during “walkout”; 25/04/2018 – Sussex Bancorp Raises Dividend to 7.5c Vs. 6c; 15/03/2018 – COLUMBIA SUSSEX ACQUIRES INTERCONTINENTAL® DALLAS, TO REBRAND HOTEL AS RENAISSANCE DALLAS ADDISON ON MARCH 15, 2018

Alliance California Municipal Income Fund (AKP) investors sentiment decreased to 0.57 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.34, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 8 funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 14 decreased and sold their holdings in Alliance California Municipal Income Fund. The funds in our database now have: 2.75 million shares, up from 2.62 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Alliance California Municipal Income Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 10 Increased: 4 New Position: 4.

More notable recent SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Sussex Bancorp (SBBX) – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SB One Bank Hires Head of Commercial Lending, Anthony F. DeSenzo, to Oversee the Commercial Lending Function of the Bank – GlobeNewswire” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Small Business Optimism Hits 7-Month High in May: 5 Top Picks – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is SB One Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:SBBX) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Sussex Bancorp operates as a bank holding firm for Sussex Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. The company has market cap of $216.04 million. It operates through two divisions, Banking and Financial Services; and Insurance Services. It has a 13.16 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, NOW accounts, and demand deposits.

The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.83. About 140,798 shares traded or 274.35% up from the average. Alliance California Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (AKP) has 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Bulldog Investors Llc holds 6.65% of its portfolio in Alliance California Municipal Income Fund, Inc. for 1.01 million shares. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc owns 584,013 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Icon Advisers Inc Co has 0.37% invested in the company for 251,962 shares. The Connecticut-based Yakira Capital Management Inc. has invested 0.28% in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 285,533 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $7.87 million activity.