SB One Bancorp (SBBX) and Stewardship Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SSFN) Contrasting side by side

As Regional – Northeast Banks businesses, SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) and Stewardship Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SSFN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SB One Bancorp 23 0.93 6.73M 1.70 13.49 Stewardship Financial Corporation 16 0.00 6.71M 0.91 16.99

Table 1 demonstrates SB One Bancorp and Stewardship Financial Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Stewardship Financial Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than SB One Bancorp. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. SB One Bancorp’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of SB One Bancorp and Stewardship Financial Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SB One Bancorp 29,621,478.87% 5.9% 0.6% Stewardship Financial Corporation 43,123,393.32% 9.9% 0.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.66 beta indicates that SB One Bancorp is 34.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, Stewardship Financial Corporation has beta of 1.09 which is 9.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both SB One Bancorp and Stewardship Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 41.7% and 23.9% respectively. About 12.7% of SB One Bancorp’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.2% of Stewardship Financial Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SB One Bancorp 1.6% 3.11% -3.66% 4.42% -20.73% 12.08% Stewardship Financial Corporation -0.39% -0.9% 71.22% 79.19% 34% 69.34%

For the past year SB One Bancorp’s stock price has smaller growth than Stewardship Financial Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Stewardship Financial Corporation beats SB One Bancorp.

Sussex Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Sussex Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates through two segments, Banking and Financial Services; and Insurance Services. The companyÂ’s deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, NOW accounts, and demand deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial loans, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and construction loans; and residential real estate, consumer, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans. The company also operates as a full service general insurance agency, which offers commercial and personal lines of insurance. It operates eight branches located in Sussex County, New Jersey; one branch in Warren County, New Jersey; one branch in Bergen County, New Jersey; and one in Queens County, New York. The company was founded in 1975 and is based in Rockaway, New Jersey.

Stewardship Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Stewardship Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposits, such as personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and term certificate accounts. It also offers various loans consisting of commercial, consumer, residential real estate, home equity, personal, installment, construction, automobile, home improvement, and unsecured loans. The company, through its other subsidiaries, is involved in owning and managing an investment portfolio and properties; and insurance business. It operates through 1 main office in Midland Park, as well as 10 branches in Hawthorne, Ridgewood, Montville, North Haledon, Pequannock, Waldwick, Wayne, Westwood, and Wyckoff, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1984 and is based in Midland Park, New Jersey.