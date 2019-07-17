SB One Bancorp (SBBX) and Salisbury Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Contrasting side by side

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) and Salisbury Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) compete against each other in the Regional – Northeast Banks sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SB One Bancorp 22 3.74 N/A 1.70 13.41 Salisbury Bancorp Inc. 40 2.63 N/A 3.28 12.02

Table 1 demonstrates SB One Bancorp and Salisbury Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Salisbury Bancorp Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than SB One Bancorp. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. SB One Bancorp’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Salisbury Bancorp Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SB One Bancorp 0.00% 5.1% 0.5% Salisbury Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 0.7%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.64 shows that SB One Bancorp is 36.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Salisbury Bancorp Inc.’s 0.55 beta is the reason why it is 45.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered SB One Bancorp and Salisbury Bancorp Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SB One Bancorp 0 0 1 3.00 Salisbury Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of SB One Bancorp is $28, with potential upside of 22.81%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 41.9% of SB One Bancorp shares and 9% of Salisbury Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 12.6% of SB One Bancorp’s shares. Comparatively, 1.9% are Salisbury Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SB One Bancorp -2.44% 2.93% 2.84% -5.5% -25.02% 11.69% Salisbury Bancorp Inc. -0.45% -7.46% -6.9% -8.09% -13.55% 8.96%

For the past year SB One Bancorp was more bullish than Salisbury Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Salisbury Bancorp Inc. beats SB One Bancorp on 6 of the 10 factors.

Sussex Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Sussex Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates through two segments, Banking and Financial Services; and Insurance Services. The companyÂ’s deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, NOW accounts, and demand deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial loans, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and construction loans; and residential real estate, consumer, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans. The company also operates as a full service general insurance agency, which offers commercial and personal lines of insurance. It operates eight branches located in Sussex County, New Jersey; one branch in Warren County, New Jersey; one branch in Bergen County, New Jersey; and one in Queens County, New York. The company was founded in 1975 and is based in Rockaway, New Jersey.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans. In addition, it offers a range of fiduciary services, including trust and estate administration, wealth advisory, and investment management services to individuals, families, businesses, and institutions. Further, the company provides additional depositor related services consisting of landlord/tenant lease security accounts and services, merchant services, payroll services, ATM services, bank-by-phone services, Internet banking services, Internet bill pay services, person to person payments, bank to bank transfers, mobile banking services, and online financial management with account aggregation services, as well as cash management services, including remote deposit capture, ACH origination, wire transfers, and positive pay services. It operates through a network of 13 banking offices and 9 ATMs located in Litchfield County, Connecticut; Dutchess and Orange Counties, New York; and Berkshire County, Massachusetts, as well as through its main office located in Lakeville, Connecticut. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut.