SB One Bancorp (SBBX) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Regional – Northeast Banks company, SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.7% of SB One Bancorp’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.71% of all Regional – Northeast Banks’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of SB One Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.24% of all Regional – Northeast Banks companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have SB One Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SB One Bancorp 0.00% 5.90% 0.60% Industry Average 14.78% 9.92% 0.99%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares SB One Bancorp and its peers’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio SB One Bancorp N/A 22 13.49 Industry Average 42.25M 285.86M 23.43

SB One Bancorp has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio SB One Bancorp is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for SB One Bancorp and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SB One Bancorp 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.33 1.14 2.72

$28 is the average target price of SB One Bancorp, with a potential upside of 25.06%. The potential upside of the peers is 98.47%. The research analysts’ opionion based on the data shown earlier is that SB One Bancorp’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of SB One Bancorp and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SB One Bancorp 1.6% 3.11% -3.66% 4.42% -20.73% 12.08% Industry Average 2.44% 3.00% 6.60% 10.24% 11.39% 14.99%

For the past year SB One Bancorp has weaker performance than SB One Bancorp’s competitors.

Volatility & Risk

SB One Bancorp has a beta of 0.66 and its 34.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, SB One Bancorp’s peers have beta of 0.69 which is 30.63% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

SB One Bancorp does not pay a dividend.

Summary

SB One Bancorp’s competitors beat SB One Bancorp on 5 of the 5 factors.

Sussex Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Sussex Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates through two segments, Banking and Financial Services; and Insurance Services. The companyÂ’s deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, NOW accounts, and demand deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial loans, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and construction loans; and residential real estate, consumer, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans. The company also operates as a full service general insurance agency, which offers commercial and personal lines of insurance. It operates eight branches located in Sussex County, New Jersey; one branch in Warren County, New Jersey; one branch in Bergen County, New Jersey; and one in Queens County, New York. The company was founded in 1975 and is based in Rockaway, New Jersey.