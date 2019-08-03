SB One Bancorp (SBBX) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) is a company in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.7% of SB One Bancorp’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.71% of all Regional – Northeast Banks’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand SB One Bancorp has 12.7% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 5.24% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has SB One Bancorp and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SB One Bancorp 0.00% 5.90% 0.60% Industry Average 14.78% 9.92% 0.99%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares SB One Bancorp and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio SB One Bancorp N/A 22 13.49 Industry Average 42.25M 285.86M 23.43

SB One Bancorp has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for SB One Bancorp and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SB One Bancorp 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.33 1.14 2.72

SB One Bancorp currently has an average price target of $28, suggesting a potential upside of 25.22%. As a group, Regional – Northeast Banks companies have a potential upside of 98.47%. The analysts’ belief based on the data delivered earlier is that SB One Bancorp is looking more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of SB One Bancorp and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SB One Bancorp 1.6% 3.11% -3.66% 4.42% -20.73% 12.08% Industry Average 2.44% 3.00% 6.60% 10.24% 11.39% 14.99%

For the past year SB One Bancorp has weaker performance than SB One Bancorp’s rivals.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.66 shows that SB One Bancorp is 34.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, SB One Bancorp’s competitors have beta of 0.69 which is 30.63% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

SB One Bancorp does not pay a dividend.

Summary

SB One Bancorp’s rivals beat SB One Bancorp on 5 of the 5 factors.

