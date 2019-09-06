SB One Bancorp (SBBX) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

As Regional – Northeast Banks company, SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

SB One Bancorp has 41.7% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 46.71% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand SB One Bancorp has 12.7% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 5.24% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have SB One Bancorp and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SB One Bancorp 0.00% 5.90% 0.60% Industry Average 14.78% 9.92% 0.99%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting SB One Bancorp and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio SB One Bancorp N/A 22 13.49 Industry Average 42.25M 285.86M 23.43

SB One Bancorp has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for SB One Bancorp and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SB One Bancorp 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.00 1.20 2.64

As a group, Regional – Northeast Banks companies have a potential upside of 131.50%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of SB One Bancorp and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SB One Bancorp 1.6% 3.11% -3.66% 4.42% -20.73% 12.08% Industry Average 2.44% 3.00% 6.60% 10.24% 11.39% 14.99%

For the past year SB One Bancorp was less bullish than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

SB One Bancorp is 34.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.66. Competitively, SB One Bancorp’s competitors are 30.63% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.69 beta.

Dividends

SB One Bancorp does not pay a dividend.

Summary

SB One Bancorp’s rivals beat on 6 of the 5 factors SB One Bancorp.

Sussex Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Sussex Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates through two segments, Banking and Financial Services; and Insurance Services. The companyÂ’s deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, NOW accounts, and demand deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial loans, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and construction loans; and residential real estate, consumer, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans. The company also operates as a full service general insurance agency, which offers commercial and personal lines of insurance. It operates eight branches located in Sussex County, New Jersey; one branch in Warren County, New Jersey; one branch in Bergen County, New Jersey; and one in Queens County, New York. The company was founded in 1975 and is based in Rockaway, New Jersey.