SB One Bancorp (SBBX) and FSB Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBC) Contrasting side by side

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) and FSB Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBC) have been rivals in the Regional – Northeast Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SB One Bancorp 23 0.93 6.73M 1.70 13.49 FSB Bancorp Inc. 17 0.00 1.41M 0.04 528.29

Table 1 highlights SB One Bancorp and FSB Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. FSB Bancorp Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than SB One Bancorp. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. SB One Bancorp’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides SB One Bancorp and FSB Bancorp Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SB One Bancorp 29,556,433.90% 5.9% 0.6% FSB Bancorp Inc. 8,188,153.31% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 41.7% of SB One Bancorp shares and 21.19% of FSB Bancorp Inc. shares. About 12.7% of SB One Bancorp’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.4% of FSB Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SB One Bancorp 1.6% 3.11% -3.66% 4.42% -20.73% 12.08% FSB Bancorp Inc. 6.69% -0.22% 9.71% 4.17% 7.81% 8.76%

For the past year SB One Bancorp’s stock price has bigger growth than FSB Bancorp Inc.

Summary

SB One Bancorp beats on 11 of the 12 factors FSB Bancorp Inc.

Sussex Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Sussex Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates through two segments, Banking and Financial Services; and Insurance Services. The companyÂ’s deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, NOW accounts, and demand deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial loans, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and construction loans; and residential real estate, consumer, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans. The company also operates as a full service general insurance agency, which offers commercial and personal lines of insurance. It operates eight branches located in Sussex County, New Jersey; one branch in Warren County, New Jersey; one branch in Bergen County, New Jersey; and one in Queens County, New York. The company was founded in 1975 and is based in Rockaway, New Jersey.

FSB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Fairport Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Monroe County, New York. The company accepts savings, NOW, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-interest-bearing demand deposits and certificates of deposit. It originates one- to four-family residential real estate mortgages, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans. The company also offers investment advisory services, such as annuities, insurance products, and mutual funds. It operates through four branch offices located in Penfield, Irondequoit, Webster, and Perinton, New York; and loan origination offices in Pittsford and Greece, New York, as well as in Buffalo and Watertown, New York. The company was formerly known as FSB Community Bankshares, Inc. and changed its name to FSB Bancorp, Inc. in July 2016. FSB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Fairport, New York.