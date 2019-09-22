SB One Bancorp (SBBX) and Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Contrasting side by side

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) and Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) have been rivals in the Regional – Northeast Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SB One Bancorp 23 3.50 N/A 1.70 13.49 Evans Bancorp Inc. 36 2.83 N/A 3.40 10.92

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of SB One Bancorp and Evans Bancorp Inc. Evans Bancorp Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than SB One Bancorp. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. SB One Bancorp’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Evans Bancorp Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us SB One Bancorp and Evans Bancorp Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SB One Bancorp 0.00% 5.9% 0.6% Evans Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.7% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

SB One Bancorp is 34.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.66. Evans Bancorp Inc. has a 0.71 beta and it is 29.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both SB One Bancorp and Evans Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 41.7% and 59.3% respectively. SB One Bancorp’s share owned by insiders are 12.7%. Competitively, 4.5% are Evans Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SB One Bancorp 1.6% 3.11% -3.66% 4.42% -20.73% 12.08% Evans Bancorp Inc. 4.66% 4.87% 3.09% 6.07% -20.39% 14%

For the past year SB One Bancorp’s stock price has smaller growth than Evans Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Evans Bancorp Inc. beats SB One Bancorp.

Sussex Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Sussex Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates through two segments, Banking and Financial Services; and Insurance Services. The companyÂ’s deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, NOW accounts, and demand deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial loans, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and construction loans; and residential real estate, consumer, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans. The company also operates as a full service general insurance agency, which offers commercial and personal lines of insurance. It operates eight branches located in Sussex County, New Jersey; one branch in Warren County, New Jersey; one branch in Bergen County, New Jersey; and one in Queens County, New York. The company was founded in 1975 and is based in Rockaway, New Jersey.

Evans Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York. It operates through two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides residential mortgages; commercial and multi-family mortgages; commercial construction loans; home equities, such as home equity lines of credit and second mortgage loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising term loans and lines of credit; consumer loans, including direct automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, and personal loans; other loans consisting of overdrafts and loan clearing accounts; installment loans; and direct financing leasing of commercial small-ticket general business equipment. In addition, the company sells various premium-based insurance policies, including business and personal insurance, surety bonds, risk management, life, disability, and long-term care coverage, as well as provides claims adjusting services and non-deposit investment products, such as annuities and mutual funds. It operates through 14 full-service banking offices in Erie County, Niagara County, and Chautauqua County, New York. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Hamburg, New York.