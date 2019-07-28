SB One Bancorp (SBBX) and Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Comparing side by side

Both SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) and Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SB One Bancorp 22 3.56 N/A 1.70 13.41 Evans Bancorp Inc. 36 2.72 N/A 3.40 10.68

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Evans Bancorp Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to SB One Bancorp. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. SB One Bancorp’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Evans Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SB One Bancorp 0.00% 5.1% 0.5% Evans Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 13% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

SB One Bancorp has a beta of 0.64 and its 36.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Evans Bancorp Inc.’s 30.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.7 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for SB One Bancorp and Evans Bancorp Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SB One Bancorp 0 0 1 3.00 Evans Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

SB One Bancorp’s upside potential currently stands at 18.29% and an $28 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 41.9% of SB One Bancorp shares and 58.7% of Evans Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 12.6% of SB One Bancorp’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.4% of Evans Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SB One Bancorp -2.44% 2.93% 2.84% -5.5% -25.02% 11.69% Evans Bancorp Inc. 0.3% 0.39% 0.67% -13.21% -20.13% 11.53%

For the past year SB One Bancorp has stronger performance than Evans Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Evans Bancorp Inc. beats SB One Bancorp.

Sussex Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Sussex Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates through two segments, Banking and Financial Services; and Insurance Services. The companyÂ’s deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, NOW accounts, and demand deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial loans, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and construction loans; and residential real estate, consumer, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans. The company also operates as a full service general insurance agency, which offers commercial and personal lines of insurance. It operates eight branches located in Sussex County, New Jersey; one branch in Warren County, New Jersey; one branch in Bergen County, New Jersey; and one in Queens County, New York. The company was founded in 1975 and is based in Rockaway, New Jersey.

Evans Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York. It operates through two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides residential mortgages; commercial and multi-family mortgages; commercial construction loans; home equities, such as home equity lines of credit and second mortgage loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising term loans and lines of credit; consumer loans, including direct automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, and personal loans; other loans consisting of overdrafts and loan clearing accounts; installment loans; and direct financing leasing of commercial small-ticket general business equipment. In addition, the company sells various premium-based insurance policies, including business and personal insurance, surety bonds, risk management, life, disability, and long-term care coverage, as well as provides claims adjusting services and non-deposit investment products, such as annuities and mutual funds. It operates through 14 full-service banking offices in Erie County, Niagara County, and Chautauqua County, New York. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Hamburg, New York.