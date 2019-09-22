SB One Bancorp (SBBX) and Bankwell Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Comparing side by side

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) and Bankwell Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG), both competing one another are Regional – Northeast Banks companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SB One Bancorp 23 3.50 N/A 1.70 13.49 Bankwell Financial Group Inc. 28 3.84 N/A 2.27 12.36

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of SB One Bancorp and Bankwell Financial Group Inc. Bankwell Financial Group Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than SB One Bancorp. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. SB One Bancorp’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Bankwell Financial Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides SB One Bancorp and Bankwell Financial Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SB One Bancorp 0.00% 5.9% 0.6% Bankwell Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 10.2% 0.9%

Risk & Volatility

SB One Bancorp has a beta of 0.66 and its 34.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Bankwell Financial Group Inc.’s 59.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.41 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 41.7% of SB One Bancorp shares and 53.4% of Bankwell Financial Group Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 12.7% of SB One Bancorp’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 13.1% of Bankwell Financial Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SB One Bancorp 1.6% 3.11% -3.66% 4.42% -20.73% 12.08% Bankwell Financial Group Inc. 0.83% -2.57% -6.02% -3.34% -12.16% -2.12%

For the past year SB One Bancorp had bullish trend while Bankwell Financial Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Bankwell Financial Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors SB One Bancorp.

Sussex Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Sussex Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates through two segments, Banking and Financial Services; and Insurance Services. The companyÂ’s deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, NOW accounts, and demand deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial loans, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and construction loans; and residential real estate, consumer, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans. The company also operates as a full service general insurance agency, which offers commercial and personal lines of insurance. It operates eight branches located in Sussex County, New Jersey; one branch in Warren County, New Jersey; one branch in Bergen County, New Jersey; and one in Queens County, New York. The company was founded in 1975 and is based in Rockaway, New Jersey.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and demand and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, including owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, commercial real estate investment loans, business term loans, equipment financing, and lines of credit to small and mid-sized businesses, as well as real estate construction and development loans; and retail lending products comprising residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer installment loans to the community in general and commercial customers, as well as to their executives and employees. It operates through a network of nine branches and a loan production office in Fairfield and New Haven counties, Connecticut. The company was formerly known as BNC Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. in September 2013. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut.