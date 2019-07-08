SB One Bancorp (SBBX) Analysts See $0.61 EPS; Actuant (ATU) Shorts Lowered By 7.61%

Analysts expect SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) to report $0.61 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 38.64% from last quarter’s $0.44 EPS. SBBX’s profit would be $5.78 million giving it 9.24 P/E if the $0.61 EPS is correct. After having $0.62 EPS previously, SB One Bancorp’s analysts see -1.61% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $22.55. About 1,099 shares traded. SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) has declined 25.02% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBBX News: 25/04/2018 – Sussex Bancorp Raises Dividend to 7.5c Vs. 6c; 27/03/2018 – Delaware PSC: Media Advisory – State Auditor to Release Mid-Sussex Rescue Squad Investigation; 19/04/2018 – DJ Sussex Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBBX); 15/03/2018 – COLUMBIA SUSSEX ACQUIRES INTERCONTINENTAL® DALLAS, TO REBRAND HOTEL AS RENAISSANCE DALLAS ADDISON ON MARCH 15, 2018; 25/04/2018 – SUSSEX BANCORP SBBX.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.075/SHR; 15/03/2018 – Columbia Sussex Acquires lntercontinental® Dallas, to Rebrand Hotel as Renaissance Dallas Addison On March 15, 2018; 22/03/2018 – CANADA PRIME MINISTER TRUDEAU SPEAKS IN SUSSEX, NEW BRUNSWICK; 03/05/2018 – Sussex Bancorp Changes Its Name to SB One Bancorp; 25/04/2018 – Sussex Bancorp Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend by 25%; 19/04/2018 – Sussex Bancorp: Transition Follows Merger With Community Bank of Bergen County, NJ

Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) had a decrease of 7.61% in short interest. ATU's SI was 2.99M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 7.61% from 3.24M shares previously. With 255,500 avg volume, 12 days are for Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU)'s short sellers to cover ATU's short positions. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $23.93. About 14,042 shares traded. Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) has risen 1.66% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.77% the S&P500.

Sussex Bancorp operates as a bank holding firm for Sussex Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. The company has market cap of $213.67 million. It operates through two divisions, Banking and Financial Services; and Insurance Services. It has a 13.02 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, NOW accounts, and demand deposits.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $231,901 activity. Another trade for 10,266 shares valued at $231,901 was made by Roundhouse Roger on Wednesday, January 30.

Among 2 analysts covering Actuant (NYSE:ATU), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Actuant had 5 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 22 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, January 28 by JP Morgan.

