Sb Finl Group (SBFG) Stake Lifted by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc; Baxter Bros Has Lifted Its Holding in Union Pacific (UNP) as Market Valuation Rose

Baxter Bros Inc increased its stake in Union Pacific (UNP) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baxter Bros Inc bought 2,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 95,668 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.18 million, up from 93,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baxter Bros Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $166.38. About 3.42M shares traded or 9.02% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class I Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 10/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $148 FROM $143; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 64.6 PERCENT, IMPROVED 0.6 POINTS; 09/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 12/03/2018 – UNP KANSAS INVESTMENT PART OF $3.3B NETWORK INVESTMENT FOR 2018; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO BEGINS BANK OF AMERICA CONF. PRESENTATION; 26/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT AND DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION–IN CERRO GORDO; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL, INTL INTERMODAL DRAGGING ON PRICING; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Business Volume Up 2%; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 08:23 AM

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Sb Finl Group Inc (SBFG) by 64.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc bought 63,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.51% . The hedge fund held 161,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.65 million, up from 98,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Sb Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.07M market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $16.75. About 8,098 shares traded. SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) has declined 18.50% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SBFG News: 09/05/2018 – JCSD Capital Buys New 2.8% Position in SB Financial Group Inc; 11/05/2018 – Banc Funds Company Buys 2.1% of SB Financial Group Inc; 19/04/2018 SB Financial Group 1Q EPS 35c; 11/05/2018 – Maltese Capital Buys 2.8% Position in SB Financial Group Inc; 23/05/2018 – State Bank Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Manulife Asset Management (Us) Buys Into SB Financial Group; 08/05/2018 – SB Financial Group, Inc. Ranked #72 on American Banker’s List of Top 200 Community Banks and Thrifts; 11/05/2018 – Stieven Capital Advisors Buys 2.1% of SB Financial Group Inc; 15/05/2018 – Jacobs Asset Management Buys 2.6% of SB Financial Group Inc; 20/04/2018 – DJ SB Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBFG)

Since May 10, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $68,888 activity. 1,500 shares valued at $26,985 were bought by CARTER GEORGE W on Friday, May 10. The insider HELBERG TOM R bought 37 shares worth $620. MARTIN WILLIAM G bought $8,040 worth of SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) on Thursday, August 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 4 investors sold SBFG shares while 9 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 2.97 million shares or 0.39% more from 2.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Technology Llc owns 12,201 shares. Vanguard owns 226,657 shares. Jcsd Capital Ltd Llc holds 207,144 shares or 2.3% of its portfolio. Huntington Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) for 90 shares. Fj Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.34% or 213,000 shares. Gendell Jeffrey L accumulated 0.08% or 36,845 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 308,438 shares. Geode Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 12,486 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Punch Associates Inv Management Inc reported 0.22% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited Liability has invested 0% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Blackrock Inc reported 8,456 shares stake. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 6,400 shares. Wells Fargo And Communications Mn holds 0% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) or 7,480 shares.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72M and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) by 39,357 shares to 428,621 shares, valued at $6.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lithia Mtrs Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 17,864 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,134 shares, and cut its stake in Csw Industrials Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advisors has 0.65% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). The Connecticut-based Founders Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.55% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Burt Wealth holds 3,734 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Dana Advisors reported 10,113 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 2.58 million shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Court Place Advisors Limited Liability Com stated it has 7,085 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. The Pennsylvania-based Bryn Mawr Trust Communications has invested 0.38% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 968,900 shares. Veritas Invest Mngmt Llp has invested 0.06% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Northstar Invest Advsr Lc reported 2,170 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Inv Prtn Lc reported 12,615 shares. Fulton Bank Na owns 0.12% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 10,616 shares. Hedeker Wealth Limited Co has 2.44% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership invested in 57,219 shares.

Baxter Bros Inc, which manages about $372.05M and $437.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) by 187,029 shares to 184,371 shares, valued at $8.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,756 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,021 shares, and cut its stake in At&T.

