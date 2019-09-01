Sb Finl Group (SBFG) Shares Declined While Jacobs Asset Management Trimmed Position; As Berry Global Group (BERY) Stock Declined, Canyon Capital Advisors Has Decreased Stake by $190.72 Million

Jacobs Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Sb Finl Group Inc (SBFG) by 12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.51% . The institutional investor held 146,667 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64 million, down from 166,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sb Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.36 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $16.18. About 1,996 shares traded. SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) has declined 18.50% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SBFG News: 09/05/2018 – JCSD Capital Buys New 2.8% Position in SB Financial Group Inc; 11/05/2018 – Stieven Capital Advisors Buys 2.1% of SB Financial Group Inc; 11/05/2018 – Maltese Capital Buys 2.8% Position in SB Financial Group Inc; 01/05/2018 – SB Financial Group, Inc. Deploys State Bank GIVES Volunteer Initiative; 20/04/2018 – DJ SB Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBFG); 08/05/2018 – SB Financial Group, Inc. Ranked #72 on American Banker’s List of Top 200 Community Banks and Thrifts; 15/05/2018 – Jacobs Asset Management Buys 2.6% of SB Financial Group Inc; 23/05/2018 – State Bank Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 11/05/2018 – Banc Funds Company Buys 2.1% of SB Financial Group Inc; 15/05/2018 – Manulife Asset Management (Us) Buys Into SB Financial Group

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 41.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc analyzed 3.60 million shares as the company's stock declined 23.32% . The hedge fund held 5.09 million shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $274.07M, down from 8.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $39.14. About 565,920 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold SBFG shares while 9 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 2.96 million shares or 0.28% more from 2.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stieven Cap Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.51% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). 112,565 are held by Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp. Gendell Jeffrey L invested 0.07% of its portfolio in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Cutter Co Brokerage holds 0.06% or 11,900 shares in its portfolio. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 6,400 shares. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Com (Trc) reported 0% stake. Royal State Bank Of Canada owns 2 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Maltese Capital Management Lc holds 195,152 shares. Cutler Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 1.06% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Punch & Associates Investment invested in 0.15% or 98,000 shares. Jcsd Capital Limited Liability invested 3.54% of its portfolio in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Acadian Asset Management Ltd Com reported 25,091 shares. Banc Funds Company Llc has 0.19% invested in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Morgan Stanley accumulated 13 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc reported 223,387 shares.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.11 billion and $505.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 103,926 shares to 550,726 shares, valued at $13.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mackinac Finl Corp (NASDAQ:MFNC) by 289,706 shares in the quarter, for a total of 520,106 shares, and has risen its stake in Tcf Finl Corp (NYSE:TCB).

Analysts await SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 10.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.39 per share. SBFG’s profit will be $2.80M for 9.41 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by SB Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.50% EPS growth.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $68,888 activity. The insider KLEIN MARK A bought $4,835. The insider HELBERG TOM R bought $6,198. $5,160 worth of SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) was bought by CARTER GEORGE W.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold BERY shares while 100 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 115.94 million shares or 0.28% less from 116.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Epoch Investment Prtnrs invested in 324,294 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Co holds 12,550 shares. Millennium Mgmt Lc has 963,832 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt stated it has 26,200 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, Texas-based fund reported 1.31M shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Co reported 0% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Glenmede Tru Comm Na invested in 0.01% or 48,278 shares. Mackay Shields Llc has 189,793 shares. Fort Lp reported 1,240 shares. Bank Of America De reported 876,114 shares stake. Turtle Creek Asset holds 12.82% or 3.10M shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Ltd holds 0% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) or 10,911 shares. Moors And Cabot reported 4,714 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Gam Hldgs Ag reported 0.04% stake.

