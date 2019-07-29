Sb Finl Group (SBFG) Share Value Declined While Zpr Investment Management Cut Its Position by $412,218; Horrell Capital Management Cut Its Progress Software (PRGS) Stake as Stock Rose

Zpr Investment Management decreased its stake in Sb Finl Group Inc (SBFG) by 37.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management sold 22,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 37,869 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $682,000, down from 60,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Sb Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.16 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $16.45. About 5,834 shares traded. SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) has declined 5.07% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SBFG News: 19/04/2018 SB Financial Group 1Q EPS 35c; 08/05/2018 – SB Financial Group, Inc. Ranked #72 on American Banker’s List of Top 200 Community Banks and Thrifts

Horrell Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Progress Software Corp (PRGS) by 67.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc sold 62,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, down from 92,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Progress Software Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $42.94. About 164,571 shares traded. Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) has risen 14.48% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGS News: 30/05/2018 – NativeScript 4.0 Eases Mobile Development with New Out-of-the-Box Capabilities and Day-One Support for Angular 6 and Vue.js; 16/04/2018 – Progress Software: Board Member Michael L. Mark Won’t Stand for Re-Election; 28/03/2018 – Progress Software Sees 2Q Rev $93M-$96M; 07/03/2018 – Praesidium Investment Management Has Reduced Progress Software Stake to Less Than 1%; 28/03/2018 – Progress Software 1Q EPS 27c; 18/04/2018 – Progress Announces Winners of the Progress Sitefinity 2017 Website of the Year Awards; 28/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE CORP SEES FY 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.24 TO $1.32; 31/05/2018 – Progress Application Server for OpenEdge Advances Business Critical Apps with Security, Extensibility and Cloud-Ready Capabilities; 19/04/2018 – PROGRESS OPENEDGE ISVS REPORT JUMP IN CUSTOMER ACQUISITION; PROGRESS TECHNOLOGY, INNOVATION AND STRATEGY A DRIVING FACTOR; 28/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE CORP – RAISES GUIDANCE FOR FY18 EARNINGS PER SHARE AND OPERATING MARGIN

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $56,013 activity. Shares for $17,050 were bought by KLEIN MARK A. The insider HELBERG TOM R bought 37 shares worth $620.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 0 investors sold SBFG shares while 9 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 2.96 million shares or 0.28% more from 2.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset reported 0% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Bank & Trust Of America De holds 13 shares. Blackrock invested in 8,379 shares or 0% of the stock. Punch And Assocs Invest accumulated 98,000 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) or 971 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt reported 78,774 shares stake. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) for 13 shares. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has 0% invested in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) for 2,500 shares. Jcsd Capital Limited Com accumulated 3.54% or 266,144 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The owns 76,072 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Huntington Bank & Trust holds 7,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pnc Fin Svcs Grp Inc Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) for 1,810 shares. Fmr Llc reported 53 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zpr Invest, Florida-based fund reported 37,869 shares.

Analysts await SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 10.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.39 per share. SBFG’s profit will be $2.77M for 9.56 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by SB Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold PRGS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 4.94% less from 40.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark Lunn Mgmt Limited invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). 19,438 were reported by Art Advsr Lc. Pinebridge Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 9,938 shares. Teton Advsrs reported 37,858 shares. 187,564 were accumulated by Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company. Mufg Americas Hldgs reported 0% stake. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) for 68,520 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 3,700 shares. Moreover, Assetmark has 0% invested in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) for 201 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust stated it has 0.02% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). 702,169 were reported by Charles Schwab Investment Management. Bridgecreek Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company, Oklahoma-based fund reported 14,850 shares. Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0.32% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 9,422 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 15,217 shares stake.