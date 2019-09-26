Sb Finl Group (SBFG) Position Increased by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc; Conestoga Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Position in Heico New (HEI.A) as Stock Price Were Volatile

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Sb Finl Group Inc (SBFG) by 64.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc bought 63,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.51% . The hedge fund held 161,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.65M, up from 98,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Sb Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.21 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.31. About 3,912 shares traded. SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) has declined 18.50% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.50% the S&P500.

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Heico Corp New (HEI.A) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,270 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 72,358 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.48 million, down from 75,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Heico Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $99.25. About 5,302 shares traded. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) has risen 66.76% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.76% the S&P500.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72M and $1.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capitala Fin Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) by 153,735 shares to 232,310 shares, valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lithia Mtrs Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 17,864 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,134 shares, and cut its stake in Lawson Prods Inc (NASDAQ:LAWS).

More recent SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “SB Financial Group, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” on April 18, 2019. Also Globenewswire.com published the news titled: “Rurban Financial Corp. Announces New Name and Trading Symbol – GlobeNewswire” on April 24, 2013. Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SB Financial Group, Inc. Announces Schedule for Third-Quarter 2018 Results – PR Newswire” with publication date: September 27, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $68,888 activity. Another trade for 370 shares valued at $6,198 was made by HELBERG TOM R on Friday, June 21. KLEIN MARK A bought $17,050 worth of stock or 1,000 shares. Another trade for 500 shares valued at $8,040 was made by MARTIN WILLIAM G on Thursday, August 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 4 investors sold SBFG shares while 9 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 2.97 million shares or 0.39% more from 2.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Acadian Asset Mngmt accumulated 30,544 shares or 0% of the stock. Fj Capital Mngmt holds 213,000 shares. Pnc Fin Ser Gru Incorporated reported 0% stake. Kennedy Cap holds 0.01% or 16,809 shares. Minnesota-based Punch And Invest Inc has invested 0.22% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Bridgeway Cap Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) for 78,774 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 90 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Technology Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 12,201 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Cutler Cap Ltd Liability holds 1.23% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) or 185,003 shares. 8,456 are held by Blackrock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 2,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Vanguard Gru has 0% invested in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag reported 12,149 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has 308,438 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Shares of Heico Soared on Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hovnanian Enterprises leads industrial gainers; Vertex Energy and BioHiTech Global among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Stocks To Watch For August 28, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Niche Aerospace Manufacturer Heico Surpasses Earnings Estimates Again – Motley Fool” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Heico, Schlumberger And More – Benzinga” with publication date: September 11, 2019.