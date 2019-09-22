Sb Finl Group (SBFG) Holding Held by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc; Hawkeye Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Greenbrier Cos (GBX) by $3.80 Million

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Sb Finl Group Inc (SBFG) by 64.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc bought 63,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.51% . The hedge fund held 161,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.65M, up from 98,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Sb Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.07 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $16.75. About 14,621 shares traded or 9.91% up from the average. SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) has declined 18.50% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SBFG News: 09/05/2018 – JCSD Capital Buys New 2.8% Position in SB Financial Group Inc; 14/05/2018 – FJ Capital Buys New 2.6% Position in SB Financial Group Inc; 20/04/2018 – DJ SB Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBFG); 19/04/2018 SB Financial Group 1Q EPS 35c; 11/05/2018 – Banc Funds Company Buys 2.1% of SB Financial Group Inc; 23/05/2018 – State Bank Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Jacobs Asset Management Buys 2.6% of SB Financial Group Inc; 11/05/2018 – Stieven Capital Advisors Buys 2.1% of SB Financial Group Inc; 15/05/2018 – Manulife Asset Management (Us) Buys Into SB Financial Group; 08/05/2018 – SB Financial Group, Inc. Ranked #72 on American Banker’s List of Top 200 Community Banks and Thrifts

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (GBX) by 64.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc sold 126,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The hedge fund held 70,511 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14M, down from 197,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Greenbrier Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $969.31M market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $29.84. About 704,882 shares traded or 26.74% up from the average. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 Rev $2.4B-$2.6B; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q Net $61.6M; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – OWEN WHITEHALL HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO NORTH AMERICAN OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL SOURCING; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q Rev $629.3M; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.17, REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – MARTIN GRAHAM ASSUMES EXPANDED ROLE OF EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL ENGINEERING; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – SEES 2018 REVENUE WILL BE $2.4 – $2.6 BLN; 28/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Greenbrier Valley Airport celebrates renovation, direct flights with open house; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – BRIAN COMSTOCK HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SALES AND MARKETING; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – RAISES FY 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE

Analysts await The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.39 EPS, up 73.75% or $0.59 from last year’s $0.8 per share. GBX’s profit will be $45.15M for 5.37 P/E if the $1.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 56.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold GBX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 27.61 million shares or 8.71% less from 30.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $79.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (NYSE:RYAM) by 129,219 shares to 396,586 shares, valued at $2.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $68,888 activity. On Thursday, August 15 MARTIN WILLIAM G bought $8,040 worth of SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) or 500 shares. The insider HELBERG TOM R bought $620. KLEIN MARK A also bought $4,835 worth of SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) shares.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72M and $1.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Outfront Media Inc by 34,840 shares to 257,707 shares, valued at $6.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simulations Plus Inc (NASDAQ:SLP) by 57,496 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 220,979 shares, and cut its stake in Lawson Prods Inc (NASDAQ:LAWS).