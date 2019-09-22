Sb Financial (SBFG) Stake Has Boosted by Cutler Capital Management Llc; Whirlpool (WHR) Stake Has Lifted by Community Financial Services Group Llc

Community Financial Services Group Llc increased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Financial Services Group Llc bought 2,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The institutional investor held 70,509 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.04 million, up from 68,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Financial Services Group Llc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $148.59. About 600,777 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees 2018 Capital Spending $675 Million; 08/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation enhances voice capabilities with Google Home in connected appliances; 16/04/2018 – Whirlpool Raises Dividend to $1.15 Vs. $1.10; 24/04/2018 – Nidec To Acquire Whirlpool Corporation’s Compressor Business; 24/05/2018 – Whirlpool Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Annual Stockholders’ Meeting Results; 18/04/2018 – U.S. home appliance shipments up 7.4 pct yr/yr in March – AHAM; 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool Gets Lesson That Some Trump Tariffs Are Good, Some Not; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Expects Completed Cost Reduction Initiatives to Deliver $150M Net Benefit in 2018; 06/03/2018 – Two Sears Hometown Stores in California Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy

Cutler Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sb Financial (SBFG) by 30.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc bought 43,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.51% . The institutional investor held 185,003 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.05 million, up from 141,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sb Financial for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.07M market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $16.75. About 8,098 shares traded. SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) has declined 18.50% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SBFG News: 09/05/2018 – JCSD Capital Buys New 2.8% Position in SB Financial Group Inc; 15/05/2018 – Manulife Asset Management (Us) Buys Into SB Financial Group; 20/04/2018 – DJ SB Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBFG); 01/05/2018 – SB Financial Group, Inc. Deploys State Bank GIVES Volunteer Initiative; 11/05/2018 – Stieven Capital Advisors Buys 2.1% of SB Financial Group Inc; 15/05/2018 – Jacobs Asset Management Buys 2.6% of SB Financial Group Inc; 23/05/2018 – State Bank Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 SB Financial Group 1Q EPS 35c; 14/05/2018 – FJ Capital Buys New 2.6% Position in SB Financial Group Inc; 11/05/2018 – Maltese Capital Buys 2.8% Position in SB Financial Group Inc

Since May 10, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $68,888 activity. 37 shares were bought by HELBERG TOM R, worth $620 on Friday, June 21. On Wednesday, August 14 KLEIN MARK A bought $4,835 worth of SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) or 300 shares. CARTER GEORGE W had bought 1,500 shares worth $26,985.

Another recent and important SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) news was published by Prnewswire.com which published an article titled: “SB Financial Group, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” on April 18, 2019.

Cutler Capital Management Llc, which manages about $356.71 million and $247.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lexington Rtly (NYSE:LXP) by 206,750 shares to 958,887 shares, valued at $9.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Community Financial Services Group Llc, which manages about $292.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Curtiss Wright Corp (NYSE:CW) by 2,600 shares to 1,648 shares, valued at $210,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 13,176 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,825 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

