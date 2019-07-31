SB Financial Group (SBFG) to pay $0.09 on Aug 23, 2019; Muniholdings California Fund (MUC)’s Sentiment Is 0.83

Muniholdings California Fund Inc (MUC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.70, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 19 hedge funds increased and started new holdings, while 23 sold and trimmed equity positions in Muniholdings California Fund Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 6.11 million shares, down from 6.23 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Muniholdings California Fund Inc in top ten holdings increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 8 Reduced: 15 Increased: 16 New Position: 3.

SB Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG) is expected to pay $0.09 on Aug 23, 2019. (NASDAQ:SBFG) shareholders before Aug 8, 2019 will receive the $0.09 dividend. SB Financial Group Inc’s current price of $16.41 translates into 0.55% yield. SB Financial Group Inc’s dividend has Aug 9, 2019 as record date. Jul 17, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.41. About 89,662 shares traded or 572.58% up from the average. SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) has declined 5.07% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SBFG News: 23/05/2018 – State Bank Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Manulife Asset Management (Us) Buys Into SB Financial Group; 09/05/2018 – JCSD Capital Buys New 2.8% Position in SB Financial Group Inc; 08/05/2018 – SB Financial Group, Inc. Ranked #72 on American Banker’s List of Top 200 Community Banks and Thrifts; 11/05/2018 – Stieven Capital Advisors Buys 2.1% of SB Financial Group Inc; 11/05/2018 – Banc Funds Company Buys 2.1% of SB Financial Group Inc; 20/04/2018 – DJ SB Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBFG); 01/05/2018 – SB Financial Group, Inc. Deploys State Bank GIVES Volunteer Initiative; 15/05/2018 – Jacobs Asset Management Buys 2.6% of SB Financial Group Inc; 11/05/2018 – Maltese Capital Buys 2.8% Position in SB Financial Group Inc

The stock increased 0.36% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.97. About 93,471 shares traded or 6.03% up from the average. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (MUC) has risen 2.67% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.76% the S&P500.

More notable recent BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund declares $0.0435 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019, also Techcrunch.com with their article: “M17 delays IPO debut after pricing this morning on NYSE – TechCrunch” published on June 07, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why General Electric Company’s Shares Jumped as Much as 13.3% Today – The Motley Fool” on November 13, 2018. More interesting news about BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) were released by: Bioworld.com and their article: “J&J gains FDA nod for Balversa in FGFR-positive mUC; Qiagen diagnostic cleared, too – BioWorld Online” published on April 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “In Search Of Income: Municipal Bond CEFs (Part II) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 20, 2015.

Mariner Investment Group Llc holds 3.38% of its portfolio in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. for 188,974 shares. Dakota Wealth Management owns 51,007 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc has 0.52% invested in the company for 150,000 shares. The New York-based Karpus Management Inc. has invested 0.45% in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 420,866 shares.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $572.81 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 76.34 P/E ratio. The fund invests in fixed income markets.

More notable recent SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SB Financial Group, Inc. (SBFG) CEO Mark Klein on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “SB Financial Group, Inc. Announces Second-Quarter and Six-Month 2019 Earnings – PRNewswire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Form 8-K SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. For: Jul 17 – StreetInsider.com” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold SB Financial Group, Inc. shares while 9 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 2.96 million shares or 0.28% more from 2.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Bancorp has invested 0% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Moreover, Bridgeway Capital Mgmt has 0.02% invested in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Fj Cap Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.4% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Fincl Bank Of America Corp De, North Carolina-based fund reported 13 shares. Wells Fargo Mn owns 7,046 shares. Moreover, Geode Management Lc has 0% invested in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) for 11,883 shares. Morgan Stanley has 13 shares. First Manhattan Comm invested 0% of its portfolio in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Zpr Invest Mgmt has 37,869 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The stated it has 0% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Vanguard Grp owns 0% invested in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) for 223,387 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has 0% invested in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) for 11,238 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co holds 0% or 2,500 shares. Stieven Cap Lp reported 154,011 shares stake. New York-based Tower Cap Lc (Trc) has invested 0% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG).

SB Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate clients in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company has market cap of $105.90 million. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and time certificates of deposit. It has a 12 P/E ratio. The company's loan products include commercial and agricultural, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and consumer loans.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $56,013 activity. On Friday, June 21 the insider HELBERG TOM R bought $620. KLEIN MARK A also bought $17,050 worth of SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) shares. $5,160 worth of stock was bought by CARTER GEORGE W on Wednesday, June 5.