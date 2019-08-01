SB Financial Group (SBFG) to pay $0.09 on Aug 23, 2019; KARO PHARMA AKTIEBOLAG ORDINARY SHARES (KARBF) SI Increased By 4600%

SB Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG) is expected to pay $0.09 on Aug 23, 2019. (NASDAQ:SBFG) shareholders before Aug 8, 2019 will receive the $0.09 dividend. SB Financial Group Inc’s current price of $16.56 translates into 0.54% yield. SB Financial Group Inc’s dividend has Aug 9, 2019 as record date. Jul 17, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $16.56. About 9,353 shares traded. SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) has declined 18.50% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SBFG News: 11/05/2018 – Stieven Capital Advisors Buys 2.1% of SB Financial Group Inc; 15/05/2018 – Manulife Asset Management (Us) Buys Into SB Financial Group; 08/05/2018 – SB Financial Group, Inc. Ranked #72 on American Banker’s List of Top 200 Community Banks and Thrifts; 19/04/2018 SB Financial Group 1Q EPS 35c; 14/05/2018 – FJ Capital Buys New 2.6% Position in SB Financial Group Inc; 11/05/2018 – Banc Funds Company Buys 2.1% of SB Financial Group Inc; 15/05/2018 – Jacobs Asset Management Buys 2.6% of SB Financial Group Inc; 23/05/2018 – State Bank Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ SB Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBFG); 01/05/2018 – SB Financial Group, Inc. Deploys State Bank GIVES Volunteer Initiative

KARO PHARMA AKTIEBOLAG ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:KARBF) had an increase of 4600% in short interest. KARBF’s SI was 4,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 4600% from 100 shares previously. It closed at $4.25 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $56,013 activity. Another trade for 37 shares valued at $620 was made by HELBERG TOM R on Friday, June 21. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $26,985 was made by CARTER GEORGE W on Friday, May 10. On Tuesday, June 11 KLEIN MARK A bought $17,050 worth of SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) or 1,000 shares.

SB Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate clients in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company has market cap of $106.86 million. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and time certificates of deposit. It has a 12.11 P/E ratio. The company's loan products include commercial and agricultural, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and consumer loans.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 0 investors sold SB Financial Group, Inc. shares while 9 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 2.96 million shares or 0.28% more from 2.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Comm reported 2,500 shares. Tower Research Cap (Trc) holds 0% or 134 shares in its portfolio. Ejf Ltd Llc holds 1.14% of its portfolio in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) for 529,151 shares. 7,500 are held by Huntington Bancshares. Zpr Inv Management has invested 1.34% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Banc Funds Ltd Liability Co holds 138,889 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Geode Cap Limited Co holds 11,883 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 13 shares. Jacobs Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 146,667 shares. 112,565 are held by Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership. Jcsd Cap Lc stated it has 3.54% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Manufacturers Life Co The reported 76,072 shares. Renaissance holds 14,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stieven Capital Lp accumulated 154,011 shares. 33,931 were accumulated by First Manhattan.

More notable recent SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SB Financial Group, Inc. (SBFG) CEO Mark Klein on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “SB Financial Group, Inc. Announces Second-Quarter and Six-Month 2019 Earnings – PRNewswire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Form 8-K SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. For: Jul 17 – StreetInsider.com” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.