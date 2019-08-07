SB Financial Group (SBFG) to pay $0.09 on Aug 23, 2019; Chart Industries, Inc. (GTLS) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

SB Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG) is expected to pay $0.09 on Aug 23, 2019. (NASDAQ:SBFG) shareholders before Aug 8, 2019 will receive the $0.09 dividend. SB Financial Group Inc’s current price of $16.20 translates into 0.56% yield. SB Financial Group Inc’s dividend has Aug 9, 2019 as record date. Jul 17, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.2. About 2,174 shares traded. SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) has declined 18.50% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SBFG News: 19/04/2018 SB Financial Group 1Q EPS 35c; 20/04/2018 – DJ SB Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBFG); 11/05/2018 – Stieven Capital Advisors Buys 2.1% of SB Financial Group Inc; 15/05/2018 – Manulife Asset Management (Us) Buys Into SB Financial Group; 15/05/2018 – Jacobs Asset Management Buys 2.6% of SB Financial Group Inc; 23/05/2018 – State Bank Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/05/2018 – JCSD Capital Buys New 2.8% Position in SB Financial Group Inc; 11/05/2018 – Banc Funds Company Buys 2.1% of SB Financial Group Inc; 11/05/2018 – Maltese Capital Buys 2.8% Position in SB Financial Group Inc; 08/05/2018 – SB Financial Group, Inc. Ranked #72 on American Banker’s List of Top 200 Community Banks and Thrifts

Among 2 analysts covering Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Chart Industries has $117 highest and $9000 lowest target. $103.50’s average target is 57.53% above currents $65.7 stock price. Chart Industries had 5 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Craig Hallum. The rating was downgraded by Gabelli to “Hold” on Friday, February 15. See Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) latest ratings:

23/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $90.0000 100.0000

27/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley 90.0000

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: Craig Hallum Rating: Buy New Target: $117 Maintain

15/02/2019 Broker: Gabelli Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold SB Financial Group, Inc. shares while 9 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 2.96 million shares or 0.28% more from 2.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zpr Inv reported 37,869 shares or 1.34% of all its holdings. Gendell Jeffrey L has 0.07% invested in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) for 29,649 shares. Cutler Capital Limited invested 1.06% of its portfolio in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Vanguard Gp has invested 0% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Ejf Cap Ltd holds 1.14% or 529,151 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Maltese Mngmt Llc has invested 0.27% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Wells Fargo And Comm Mn invested in 7,046 shares. Pnc Services Group Inc Inc accumulated 1,810 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag owns 11,238 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Moreover, Banc Funds Lc has 0.19% invested in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Fmr Ltd Liability owns 53 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Blackrock Inc reported 8,379 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership owns 112,565 shares.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $56,013 activity. KLEIN MARK A bought $17,050 worth of stock or 1,000 shares. 370 shares valued at $6,198 were bought by HELBERG TOM R on Friday, June 21. CARTER GEORGE W also bought $26,985 worth of SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) on Friday, May 10.

SB Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate clients in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company has market cap of $104.54 million. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and time certificates of deposit. It has a 11.85 P/E ratio. The company's loan products include commercial and agricultural, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and consumer loans.

The stock increased 0.84% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $65.7. About 234,272 shares traded. Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) has declined 0.47% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.47% the S&P500. Some Historical GTLS News: 21/03/2018 – CHINA LNG GROUP LTD 0931.HK – REGISTERED CAPITAL OF JV SHALL BE RMB50.00 MLN; RMB24.50 MLN WILL BE CONTRIBUTED BY GROUP; 03/05/2018 – INDIA’S GTL LTD GTL.NS – MARCH QTR NET LOSS 21.52 BLN RUPEES VS LOSS 1.71 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 08/03/2018 – GTL LTD GTL.NS SAYS CO EVALUATING OPTIONS TO SUBMIT REVISED ONE-TIME SETTLEMENT PROPOSAL UNDER RBI’S REVISED RESOLUTION FRAMEWORK; 08/03/2018 GTL LTD -WITH EXIT OF TATA TELESERVICES, LIKELY EXIT OF AIRCEL, SIGNIFICANT SCALE DOWN OF GTL INFRA, THERE WOULD BE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON CO’S BUSINESS; 03/05/2018 – GTL LTD GTL.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 821.2 MLN RUPEES VS 3.04 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 24/04/2018 – GTLS SAID SOME CRYOBIOLOGICAL TANKS NEED TO BE FIXED, REPLACED; 24/04/2018 – GTLS DOESN’T SEE FY 2018 OUTLOOK IMPACTED BY WARRANTY RESERVES; 08/03/2018 – GTL LTD GTL.NS SAYS CO ACTIVELY EXPLORING OPTIONS RELATING TO SALE OF EXISTING DEBT TO ASSET RECONSTRUCTION COMPANIES AND OTHER ELIGIBLE BUYERS

