Sb Financial Group (SBFG) Share Value Declined While Jcsd Capital Has Cut Its Stake by $374,400; Cubist Systematic Strategies Has Boosted Its Synovus Finl (SNV) Stake by $7.03 Million

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) by 157.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc bought 206,847 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 338,178 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.62 million, up from 131,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $35.71. About 318,640 shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Income $274.3M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Margin Was 3.78%; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Announces Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q EPS 84C; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 SHARE REPURCHASES UPTO $150 MLN; 07/03/2018 SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Avg Loans Grew $240.8M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Rev $341.3M; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 AVG. LOAN GROWTH 4% TO 6%; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET CHARGE-OFF RATIO OF 15 TO 25 B.P.S

Jcsd Capital Llc decreased its stake in Sb Financial Group Inc. (SBFG) by 7.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc sold 20,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.51% . The institutional investor held 266,144 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.80 million, down from 286,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Sb Financial Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.57 million market cap company. It closed at $16.05 lastly. It is down 18.50% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SBFG News: 11/05/2018 – Maltese Capital Buys 2.8% Position in SB Financial Group Inc; 01/05/2018 – SB Financial Group, Inc. Deploys State Bank GIVES Volunteer Initiative; 19/04/2018 SB Financial Group 1Q EPS 35c; 14/05/2018 – FJ Capital Buys New 2.6% Position in SB Financial Group Inc; 20/04/2018 – DJ SB Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBFG); 15/05/2018 – Manulife Asset Management (Us) Buys Into SB Financial Group; 23/05/2018 – State Bank Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Jacobs Asset Management Buys 2.6% of SB Financial Group Inc; 09/05/2018 – JCSD Capital Buys New 2.8% Position in SB Financial Group Inc; 11/05/2018 – Stieven Capital Advisors Buys 2.1% of SB Financial Group Inc

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3 (NYSE:DDD) by 154,820 shares to 10,766 shares, valued at $116,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Express Inc (NYSE:EXPR) by 166,754 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,409 shares, and cut its stake in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $56,013 activity. $6,198 worth of stock was bought by HELBERG TOM R on Friday, June 21. KLEIN MARK A had bought 1,000 shares worth $17,050 on Tuesday, June 11.