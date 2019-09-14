Sb Financial Group (SBFG) Holder Jcsd Capital Trimmed Its Stake; Tb Alternative Assets LTD Has Raised Its Macy’s M Us (M) Position by $602,700 as Valuation Declined

Jcsd Capital Llc decreased its stake in Sb Financial Group Inc. (SBFG) by 22.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc sold 59,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.51% . The institutional investor held 207,144 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.41 million, down from 266,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Sb Financial Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.27 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.32. About 3,627 shares traded. SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) has declined 18.50% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SBFG News: 19/04/2018 SB Financial Group 1Q EPS 35c; 14/05/2018 – FJ Capital Buys New 2.6% Position in SB Financial Group Inc

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd increased its stake in Macy’s Inc M Us (M) by 12.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd bought 28,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 263,100 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.65M, up from 234,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd who had been investing in Macy’s Inc M Us for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $17.14. About 13.88M shares traded or 19.99% up from the average. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 04/04/2018 – Macy’s CFO Karen Hoguet to Retire; 08/03/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: Macy’s sets final day for downtown Cincinnati store; 28/03/2018 – Shine Bright At Prom With Fashion From Macy’s; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC SAYS MOST OF THE BENEFITS OF ITS STRATEGIC INITIATIVES TO BE SEEN IN SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR – CONF CALL; 14/05/2018 – Billboard: Macy Gray Announces New Album ‘Ruby’ & Upcoming Tour Dates; 19/03/2018 – MACY’S APP FEATURES MOBILE CHECKOUT FOR IN-STORE TRANSACTIONS; 13/04/2018 – Adweek: Macy’s Launches a Review of Its $500 Million U.S. Media Business; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s Sees International Tourists Spending Despite Policy Fears; 15/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Five CMBS Classes of CSMC 2014-USA; 25/03/2018 – NYC DOT: Macy’s Flower Show Mar 25,

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd, which manages about $783.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in C Z Us by 63,200 shares to 6,700 shares, valued at $311,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc Aapl Us (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 28,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,600 shares, and cut its stake in Sponsored Adr Bili Us.

Jcsd Capital Llc, which manages about $148.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 15,600 shares to 41,400 shares, valued at $9.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 23.08% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.39 per share. SBFG’s profit will be $3.13M for 8.50 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by SB Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.