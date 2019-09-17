Sb Financial Group (SBFG) Holder Jcsd Capital Trimmed Holding by $944,000; Washington Trust Company Holding in Apple (AAPL) Trimmed by $422,171

Jcsd Capital Llc decreased its stake in Sb Financial Group Inc. (SBFG) by 22.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc sold 59,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.51% . The institutional investor held 207,144 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.41 million, down from 266,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Sb Financial Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.27 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.32. About 2,278 shares traded. SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) has declined 18.50% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SBFG News: 14/05/2018 – FJ Capital Buys New 2.6% Position in SB Financial Group Inc; 11/05/2018 – Stieven Capital Advisors Buys 2.1% of SB Financial Group Inc; 15/05/2018 – Jacobs Asset Management Buys 2.6% of SB Financial Group Inc; 11/05/2018 – Banc Funds Company Buys 2.1% of SB Financial Group Inc; 11/05/2018 – Maltese Capital Buys 2.8% Position in SB Financial Group Inc; 09/05/2018 – JCSD Capital Buys New 2.8% Position in SB Financial Group Inc; 01/05/2018 – SB Financial Group, Inc. Deploys State Bank GIVES Volunteer Initiative; 19/04/2018 SB Financial Group 1Q EPS 35c; 08/05/2018 – SB Financial Group, Inc. Ranked #72 on American Banker’s List of Top 200 Community Banks and Thrifts; 23/05/2018 – State Bank Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Washington Trust Company decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 0.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company sold 2,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 281,858 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.79M, down from 284,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $993.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $219.74. About 9.25 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 28/05/2018 – Display Makers Dip on Report Apple OLED Shift in 2019 (Correct); 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LEADERS OF OTHER COUNTRIES ARE SMART ENOUGH TO REALIZE IT IS IN THEIR INTEREST TO PROMOTE TRADE; 27/04/2018 – Details are trickling out about Apple’s reported interest in smart glasses; 20/04/2018 – Apple hit by fears of smartphones slowdown; 06/04/2018 – Apple Hires Former Amazon Devices CTO for Software Role; 22/03/2018 – Martin king: China’s smartphone market to heat up with Galaxy S8 releaseSEOUL: US tech giant Apple Inc and China’s smartphone; 04/05/2018 – The Apple Watch has a secret weapon that helps it dominate the market; 08/05/2018 – Apple is worth $945 billion – more than ever:; 25/05/2018 – Instead of framing Apple’s self-driving car ambitions around vehicle design, VC Gene Muenster said investors could view Apple’s Volkswagen partnership as an investment in its growing services business; 27/03/2018 – AAPL: First bit of software news: Apple’s releasing new versions of its iWork apps w/ support for Apple Pencil #AppleEvent – ! $AAPL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Liability Corporation holds 71,770 shares. Moreover, Ftb Advsrs Inc has 1.68% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Factory Mutual Ins owns 1.27 million shares. Dt Partners Ltd Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,657 shares. Mcrae Capital Management Inc reported 14,970 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust holds 15,000 shares. Smithfield Tru Com holds 1.03% or 50,507 shares. Macnealy Hoover Management Inc holds 4.45% or 29,712 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Hldg reported 4.32 million shares stake. Renaissance Llc, Kentucky-based fund reported 158,149 shares. Farmers Natl Bank holds 1.92% or 18,517 shares in its portfolio. Mathes owns 21,938 shares. Savant Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.36% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mngmt stated it has 42,412 shares. Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv reported 16,562 shares.

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Trust (SPY) by 10,319 shares to 250,283 shares, valued at $73.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG) by 2,799 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,144 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.41 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple, Services And Moats – Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Seeking Alpha” on September 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Apple Card: It ‘Just Works’ – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 09/04/2019: COUP, BOX, ELTK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Apple (AAPL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, AAPL – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Another recent and important SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) news was published by Prnewswire.com which published an article titled: “SB Financial Group, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” on April 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 4 investors sold SBFG shares while 9 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 2.97 million shares or 0.39% more from 2.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ejf Cap Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1.29% or 629,151 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The accumulated 73,962 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Blackrock Incorporated holds 0% or 8,456 shares. Geode Capital Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 12,486 shares. Punch And Associate Invest Inc stated it has 161,000 shares. Advisory Serv Limited Liability Corporation holds 1,578 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cutter & Brokerage reported 11,400 shares stake. Cutler Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.23% of its portfolio in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Morgan Stanley reported 90 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com accumulated 2,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Panagora Asset Management has invested 0% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Renaissance Tech Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 12,201 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Services Gp accumulated 1,810 shares. Pinnacle Hldg Lc has 175,516 shares.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $68,888 activity. The insider KLEIN MARK A bought 1,000 shares worth $17,050. HELBERG TOM R also bought $6,198 worth of SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) on Friday, June 21. On Thursday, August 15 MARTIN WILLIAM G bought $8,040 worth of SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) or 500 shares.

Analysts await SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 23.08% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.39 per share. SBFG’s profit will be $3.13M for 8.50 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by SB Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Jcsd Capital Llc, which manages about $148.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Banc Of California (NYSE:BANC) by 368,100 shares to 379,300 shares, valued at $5.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.