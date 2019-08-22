Sb Financial Group (SBFG) Holder Jcsd Capital Has Trimmed Position by $374,400; Enterprise Financial Services Decreased Position in Red Hat (RHT) by $397,670

Jcsd Capital Llc decreased its stake in Sb Financial Group Inc. (SBFG) by 7.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc sold 20,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.51% . The institutional investor held 266,144 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.80 million, down from 286,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Sb Financial Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.74 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.23. About 10,379 shares traded. SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) has declined 18.50% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SBFG News: 19/04/2018 SB Financial Group 1Q EPS 35c; 20/04/2018 – DJ SB Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBFG); 01/05/2018 – SB Financial Group, Inc. Deploys State Bank GIVES Volunteer Initiative; 14/05/2018 – FJ Capital Buys New 2.6% Position in SB Financial Group Inc; 15/05/2018 – Manulife Asset Management (Us) Buys Into SB Financial Group; 11/05/2018 – Stieven Capital Advisors Buys 2.1% of SB Financial Group Inc; 11/05/2018 – Banc Funds Company Buys 2.1% of SB Financial Group Inc; 23/05/2018 – State Bank Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/05/2018 – JCSD Capital Buys New 2.8% Position in SB Financial Group Inc; 11/05/2018 – Maltese Capital Buys 2.8% Position in SB Financial Group Inc

Enterprise Financial Services Corp decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 68.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp sold 2,185 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1,024 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187,000, down from 3,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 04/05/2018 – Red Hat (3scale) Recognized as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management; 08/05/2018 – NGINX and Red Hat Collaborate to Accelerate Enterprise Adoption of Microservices; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Rev $772.3M; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 03/05/2018 – HPE Announces Collaboration with Red Hat to Optimize and Accelerate Containers in Production; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with UNICEF Innovation to Accelerate ‘Big Data’ for Social Good; 10/04/2018 – DLT Solutions Awarded DoD Enterprise Software Initiative Contract for Red Hat; 30/05/2018 – Carahsoft Awarded U.S. Department of Defense Blanket Purchase Agreement for Red Hat Software and Services; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat and Juniper Networks Expand Collaboration to Provide a Simplified and More Secure Path to Multicloud; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.34, REV VIEW $3.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Analysts await SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 10.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.39 per share. SBFG’s profit will be $2.77M for 9.44 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by SB Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 0 investors sold SBFG shares while 9 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 2.96 million shares or 0.28% more from 2.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Punch Assocs Inv Management owns 98,000 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Stieven Cap Advsrs LP stated it has 154,011 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company holds 0% of its portfolio in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) for 2,500 shares. Cutter And Communications Brokerage Incorporated holds 11,900 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Zpr Invest Mngmt holds 37,869 shares. The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Co owns 0% invested in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) for 14,600 shares. Pinnacle Holding Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 178,745 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 223,387 shares. Moreover, Commercial Bank Of America De has 0% invested in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) for 13 shares. Pnc Grp Inc stated it has 1,810 shares. Jcsd Limited Liability Corp has invested 3.54% of its portfolio in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp owns 0% invested in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) for 112,565 shares. Tower Rech Limited Liability Co (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) for 134 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0% stake.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $68,888 activity. The insider MARTIN WILLIAM G bought $8,040. CARTER GEORGE W bought $26,985 worth of stock or 1,500 shares. The insider KLEIN MARK A bought $4,835.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp, which manages about $458.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 14,737 shares to 68,986 shares, valued at $2.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johns (NYSE:JNJ) by 14,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,267 shares, and has risen its stake in Southwest Airli (NYSE:LUV).