SB Financial Group Inc. (SBFG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC)

SB Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) and Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) compete against each other in the Regional – Midwest Banks sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SB Financial Group Inc. 18 2.14 N/A 1.25 13.30 Macatawa Bank Corporation 10 4.27 N/A 0.83 12.37

Demonstrates SB Financial Group Inc. and Macatawa Bank Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Macatawa Bank Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than SB Financial Group Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. SB Financial Group Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows SB Financial Group Inc. and Macatawa Bank Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SB Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 1.1% Macatawa Bank Corporation 0.00% 15.2% 1.5%

Volatility & Risk

SB Financial Group Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 27.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.73 beta. Competitively, Macatawa Bank Corporation’s 50.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.5 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 47.8% of SB Financial Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 32.3% of Macatawa Bank Corporation are owned by institutional investors. SB Financial Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of Macatawa Bank Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SB Financial Group Inc. 0.36% -2.01% -8.51% -11.67% -18.5% 0.67% Macatawa Bank Corporation 1.48% 0.19% 1.28% 4.15% -16.22% 6.86%

For the past year SB Financial Group Inc. has weaker performance than Macatawa Bank Corporation

Summary

SB Financial Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Macatawa Bank Corporation.

SB Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and time certificates of deposit. The companyÂ’s loan products include commercial and agricultural, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and consumer loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust, commercial leasing, bank credit card, safe deposit box rental, Internet banking, automatic teller machine, private client group, and other personalized banking services; and various trust and financial services comprising asset management services for individuals and corporate employee benefit plans, as well as brokerage services. In addition, the company provides item processing and related services to community banks; and wealth management services, as well as sells various insurance products to retail and commercial customers. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 18 banking centers located in Ohio; 1 banking center located in Fort Wayne, Indiana; and 6 loan production offices in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. The company was formerly known as Rurban Financial Corp. and changed its name to SB Financial Group, Inc. in April 2013. SB Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Defiance, Ohio.

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services primarily in Western Michigan. The companyÂ’s deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts and time deposits, transaction accounts, regular and money market savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan products portfolio comprises commercial and industrial loans offered to finance operations and equipment; commercial real estate loans primarily comprising construction and development loans, and multi-family and other non-residential real estate loans; retail loans that primarily consist of residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including automobile loans, home equity lines of credit and installment loans, home improvement loans, deposit account loans, and other loans for household and personal purposes. The company also offers cash management services, safe deposit boxes, trust services, ATMs, Internet and banking services, and debit cards, as well as various brokerage services, including discount brokerage, personal financial planning, and consultation regarding mutual funds. It serves individuals, businesses, associations, churches, nonprofit organizations, financial institutions, and government authorities through 26 branch offices, as well as a lending and operation service facility in Ottawa County, Kent County, and northern Allegan County, Michigan. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Holland, Michigan.