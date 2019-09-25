SB Financial Group Inc. (SBFG) and TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) Comparison side by side

SB Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) and TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) have been rivals in the Regional – Midwest Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SB Financial Group Inc. 17 2.11 N/A 1.25 13.30 TFS Financial Corporation 17 16.75 N/A 0.30 59.47

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for SB Financial Group Inc. and TFS Financial Corporation. TFS Financial Corporation has lower earnings, but higher revenue than SB Financial Group Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. SB Financial Group Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides SB Financial Group Inc. and TFS Financial Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SB Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 1.1% TFS Financial Corporation 0.00% 4.7% 0.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.73 beta means SB Financial Group Inc.’s volatility is 27.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, TFS Financial Corporation’s 82.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.18 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 47.8% of SB Financial Group Inc. shares and 92.9% of TFS Financial Corporation shares. About 0.9% of SB Financial Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% are TFS Financial Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SB Financial Group Inc. 0.36% -2.01% -8.51% -11.67% -18.5% 0.67% TFS Financial Corporation -1.91% 0.34% 10.39% 7.42% 11.69% 11.35%

For the past year SB Financial Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than TFS Financial Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors TFS Financial Corporation beats SB Financial Group Inc.

SB Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and time certificates of deposit. The companyÂ’s loan products include commercial and agricultural, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and consumer loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust, commercial leasing, bank credit card, safe deposit box rental, Internet banking, automatic teller machine, private client group, and other personalized banking services; and various trust and financial services comprising asset management services for individuals and corporate employee benefit plans, as well as brokerage services. In addition, the company provides item processing and related services to community banks; and wealth management services, as well as sells various insurance products to retail and commercial customers. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 18 banking centers located in Ohio; 1 banking center located in Fort Wayne, Indiana; and 6 loan production offices in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. The company was formerly known as Rurban Financial Corp. and changed its name to SB Financial Group, Inc. in April 2013. SB Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Defiance, Ohio.

TFS Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland that provides residential real estate mortgage loans and retail savings deposits. It provides retail consumer banking products, including mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other financial services. The companyÂ’s deposit products include savings accounts, checking accounts, certificate of deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company engages in the net lease transactions of commercial buildings; maintenance of minority investments in private equity funds; provision of escrow and settlement services; and reinsurance of private mortgage insurance on residential mortgage loans. It offers its products and services through its main office in Cleveland, Ohio; and 38 full-service branches and 8 loan production offices located throughout the states of Ohio and Florida. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. TFS Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland, MHC.