SB Financial Group Inc. (SBFG) and KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between SB Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) and KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Midwest Banks industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SB Financial Group Inc. 17 2.12 N/A 1.25 13.30 KeyCorp 17 3.00 N/A 1.67 10.99

Table 1 highlights SB Financial Group Inc. and KeyCorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. KeyCorp seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to SB Financial Group Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. SB Financial Group Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than KeyCorp, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has SB Financial Group Inc. and KeyCorp’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SB Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 1.1% KeyCorp 0.00% 12.8% 1.3%

Volatility & Risk

SB Financial Group Inc. has a beta of 0.73 and its 27.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, KeyCorp has a 1.24 beta which is 24.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

SB Financial Group Inc. and KeyCorp Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SB Financial Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 KeyCorp 0 2 1 2.33

Competitively the average target price of KeyCorp is $18.67, which is potential 2.53% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 47.8% of SB Financial Group Inc. shares and 82.9% of KeyCorp shares. Insiders owned 0.9% of SB Financial Group Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of KeyCorp’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SB Financial Group Inc. 0.36% -2.01% -8.51% -11.67% -18.5% 0.67% KeyCorp -0.38% 2.97% 5.88% 10.4% -13.14% 24.29%

For the past year SB Financial Group Inc. was less bullish than KeyCorp.

Summary

KeyCorp beats on 7 of the 10 factors SB Financial Group Inc.

SB Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and time certificates of deposit. The companyÂ’s loan products include commercial and agricultural, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and consumer loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust, commercial leasing, bank credit card, safe deposit box rental, Internet banking, automatic teller machine, private client group, and other personalized banking services; and various trust and financial services comprising asset management services for individuals and corporate employee benefit plans, as well as brokerage services. In addition, the company provides item processing and related services to community banks; and wealth management services, as well as sells various insurance products to retail and commercial customers. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 18 banking centers located in Ohio; 1 banking center located in Fort Wayne, Indiana; and 6 loan production offices in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. The company was formerly known as Rurban Financial Corp. and changed its name to SB Financial Group, Inc. in April 2013. SB Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Defiance, Ohio.

KeyCorp operates as the bank holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients in the United States. The companyÂ’s Key Community Bank segment offers deposit and investment products; personal finance services and loans, including residential mortgages, home equity, credit cards, and various installment loans; deposits, investment and credit products, and business advisory services; and financial, estate and retirement planning, and asset management services to high-net-worth clients. This segment also provides commercial lending, cash management, equipment leasing, investment, insurance including commercial property and casualty, as well as captive insurance and employee benefit programs, succession planning, access to capital markets, derivatives, and foreign exchange services to mid-sized businesses. Its Key Corporate Bank segment offers a suite of banking and capital market products, such as syndicated finance, debt and equity capital market products, commercial payments, equipment finance, commercial mortgage banking, derivatives, foreign exchange, financial advisory, and public finance, as well as commercial mortgage loans for middle market clients comprising consumer, energy, healthcare, industrial, public, real estate, and technology sectors. In addition, KeyCorp provides personal, securities lending, and custody services; access to mutual funds; treasury, investment and international banking, and investment management services; public retirement plans, and foundations and endowments plans; and financial services consisting of community development financing, securities underwriting, and brokerage, as well as merchant services. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 1,217 retail banking branches and 1,593 automated teller machines, as well as a telephone banking call center. KeyCorp was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.