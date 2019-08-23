SB Financial Group Inc. (SBFG) and Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) Comparison side by side

SB Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) and Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) compete against each other in the Regional – Midwest Banks sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SB Financial Group Inc. 18 2.05 N/A 1.25 13.30 Chemical Financial Corporation 42 4.01 N/A 3.90 10.78

In table 1 we can see SB Financial Group Inc. and Chemical Financial Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Chemical Financial Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to SB Financial Group Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. SB Financial Group Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Chemical Financial Corporation, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of SB Financial Group Inc. and Chemical Financial Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SB Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 1.1% Chemical Financial Corporation 0.00% 10.1% 1.3%

Risk and Volatility

SB Financial Group Inc.’s 0.73 beta indicates that its volatility is 27.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Chemical Financial Corporation has a 1.49 beta and it is 49.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

SB Financial Group Inc. and Chemical Financial Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SB Financial Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Chemical Financial Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Chemical Financial Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $50 average target price and a 18.93% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both SB Financial Group Inc. and Chemical Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 47.8% and 89% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of SB Financial Group Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.5% of Chemical Financial Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SB Financial Group Inc. 0.36% -2.01% -8.51% -11.67% -18.5% 0.67% Chemical Financial Corporation -2.1% 1.23% -2.82% -5.72% -27.39% 14.83%

For the past year SB Financial Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Chemical Financial Corporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Chemical Financial Corporation beats SB Financial Group Inc.

SB Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and time certificates of deposit. The companyÂ’s loan products include commercial and agricultural, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and consumer loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust, commercial leasing, bank credit card, safe deposit box rental, Internet banking, automatic teller machine, private client group, and other personalized banking services; and various trust and financial services comprising asset management services for individuals and corporate employee benefit plans, as well as brokerage services. In addition, the company provides item processing and related services to community banks; and wealth management services, as well as sells various insurance products to retail and commercial customers. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 18 banking centers located in Ohio; 1 banking center located in Fort Wayne, Indiana; and 6 loan production offices in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. The company was formerly known as Rurban Financial Corp. and changed its name to SB Financial Group, Inc. in April 2013. SB Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Defiance, Ohio.

Chemical Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company of Chemical Bank that offers banking and fiduciary products and services to residents and business customers in Michigan. Its products and services include business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit box services, money transfer services, automated teller machines, access to insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management services, and mortgage banking and other banking services. The company also offers mutual funds, annuity products, and market securities; trust, investment management, and custodial services; financial and estate planning; and retirement and employee benefit programs. As of December 31, 2016, it operated through 249 banking offices, 8 loan production offices, and approximately 272 automated teller machines. Chemical Financial Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Midland, Michigan.