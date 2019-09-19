SB Financial Group Inc. (SBFG) and Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Comparison side by side

SB Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) and Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) compete against each other in the Regional – Midwest Banks sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SB Financial Group Inc. 17 2.13 N/A 1.25 13.30 Amerant Bancorp Inc. 17 2.94 N/A 1.16 15.83

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Amerant Bancorp Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than SB Financial Group Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. SB Financial Group Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Amerant Bancorp Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SB Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 1.1% Amerant Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 0.6%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given SB Financial Group Inc. and Amerant Bancorp Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SB Financial Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Amerant Bancorp Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Amerant Bancorp Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $19 consensus target price and a -7.05% potential downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

SB Financial Group Inc. and Amerant Bancorp Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 47.8% and 24.4%. 0.9% are SB Financial Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Amerant Bancorp Inc. has 68.66% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SB Financial Group Inc. 0.36% -2.01% -8.51% -11.67% -18.5% 0.67% Amerant Bancorp Inc. 2.45% -15.84% 2.4% 31.38% 0% 41.28%

For the past year SB Financial Group Inc. was less bullish than Amerant Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Amerant Bancorp Inc. beats SB Financial Group Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

SB Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and time certificates of deposit. The companyÂ’s loan products include commercial and agricultural, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and consumer loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust, commercial leasing, bank credit card, safe deposit box rental, Internet banking, automatic teller machine, private client group, and other personalized banking services; and various trust and financial services comprising asset management services for individuals and corporate employee benefit plans, as well as brokerage services. In addition, the company provides item processing and related services to community banks; and wealth management services, as well as sells various insurance products to retail and commercial customers. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 18 banking centers located in Ohio; 1 banking center located in Fort Wayne, Indiana; and 6 loan production offices in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. The company was formerly known as Rurban Financial Corp. and changed its name to SB Financial Group, Inc. in April 2013. SB Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Defiance, Ohio.