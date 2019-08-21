Saybrook Capital Trimmed Union Pacific (UNP) Position By $488,475; DTF Tax-free Income Has 1.22 Sentiment

Saybrook Capital decreased Union Pacific (UNP) stake by 17.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Saybrook Capital sold 2,925 shares as Union Pacific (UNP)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Saybrook Capital holds 13,750 shares with $2.30 million value, down from 16,675 last quarter. Union Pacific now has $118.54 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $168.25. About 430,921 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

DTF Tax-free Income Inc (DTF) investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.22, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 11 hedge funds started new and increased equity positions, while 9 decreased and sold their stakes in DTF Tax-free Income Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 2.66 million shares, up from 2.17 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding DTF Tax-free Income Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 6 Increased: 9 New Position: 2.

Among 7 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Union Pacific has $20600 highest and $12800 lowest target. $182.86’s average target is 8.68% above currents $168.25 stock price. Union Pacific had 15 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, June 12 with “Buy”. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, June 13. As per Monday, April 22, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. On Thursday, April 4 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) on Monday, July 8 with “Underweight” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Loop Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 19. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, July 19 with “Buy”.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 17.31 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 20,806 are owned by Pecaut &. Northern Trust owns 8.23 million shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Susquehanna Int Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Moreover, Blackrock has 0.34% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Regent Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.34% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 766,901 were reported by Eaton Vance Mngmt. Old Dominion Capital Mgmt Inc holds 2,854 shares. 141,299 were reported by Avalon Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation. Moreover, Trust Co Of Virginia Va has 0.17% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 7,479 shares. Kings Point Capital owns 202 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Company reported 43,334 shares stake. Hills Savings Bank And Communication accumulated 0.24% or 5,409 shares. Lodestar Investment Counsel Ltd Company Il reported 2.58% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Montecito Bank & Trust Trust holds 0.59% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 11,519 shares. Conestoga Capital Ltd Liability Co owns 0.02% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 5,332 shares.

The stock increased 0.25% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.11. About 12,048 shares traded. DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (DTF) has 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Bulldog Investors Llc holds 0.81% of its portfolio in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. for 137,755 shares. Dakota Wealth Management owns 19,236 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 1607 Capital Partners Llc has 0.18% invested in the company for 250,857 shares. The New York-based Karpus Management Inc. has invested 0.16% in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P., a New York-based fund reported 261,792 shares.

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. The company has market cap of $120.27 million. The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. It has a 15.68 P/E ratio. It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations.