Saybrook Capital Trimmed Stake in 3M Co (MMM) by $445,050 as Share Value Declined; Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Boosted Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as Stock Price Declined

Saybrook Capital decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saybrook Capital sold 2,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 46,336 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.63 million, down from 48,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saybrook Capital who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $163.47. About 1.58M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 22/03/2018 – 3M Introduces New Molecular Method for Campylobacter; 05/03/2018 – 3M Appoints Michael Roman CEO, Inge Thulin to Become Executive Chairman; 17/05/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.10% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – Anglo American 1Q Minas-Rio Production Decreased by 30% to 3M Tons; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.50; 04/04/2018 – C3 IOT ANNOUNCED MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH 3M TO PROVIDE C3 IOT Al AND IOT SOFTWARE PLATFORM TO SUPPORT 3M’S DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION; 29/03/2018 – Poland 3M Wibor at 1.72% by End-2Q18 vs 1.73% Prior (Survey); 21/05/2018 – 3M INCOMING CEO ROMAN SPEAKS AT ELECTRICAL PRODUCTS GROUP CONF; 16/05/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Adds More 3M Materials to Its Database; 05/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 19.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc bought 3,442 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 20,662 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89 million, up from 17,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $348.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $132.04. About 4.68 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 03/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 24/05/2018 – J&J JANSSEN SUES DR. REDDY’S, LAURUS OVER PREZISTA PATENTS; 16/05/2018 – J&J CEO warns of ‘unintended consequences’ of Trump’s drug-price reduction plan; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA:FARXIGA STUDY MET PRIMARY,SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER NET EARNINGS ALSO INCLUDED CHARGE FOR AFTER-TAX SPECIAL ITEMS OF APPROXIMATELY $0.3 BLN; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CFO OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 15/03/2018 – J&J’s blockbuster hopeful erdafitinib gets ‘breakthrough’ moniker $JNJ @BrittanyMeiling; 17/04/2018 – Pharma fuels Johnson & Johnson’s first-quarter earnings beat; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS JANSSEN WILL PAY CO UPFRONT SUM ALONG WITH POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT & REGULATORY MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Asks Judge to Slap Cancer Warning Label on Baby Powder

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks â€“ S&P Closes Above 3,000 as Wall Street’s Rally on Rate Hopes Continues – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson’s Stock May Be Too Cheap In A Low Interest Rate World – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Johnson & Johnson Kickstarts Big Pharma Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “J&J says jury rejects baby powder/cancer claim – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Jones Today: Earnings Disappointments – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ar Asset Mgmt holds 1.94% or 37,110 shares. Dowling Yahnke Limited Co holds 1.3% or 96,818 shares. Rampart Invest Mgmt Ltd owns 47,096 shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. Profund Limited has invested 0.88% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Diversified Inv Strategies Ltd Liability has 0.26% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ancora Advsr Lc reported 177,837 shares. Paradigm Cap Mgmt, a New York-based fund reported 73,800 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 1.64% or 208,513 shares in its portfolio. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Ltd Liability stated it has 10,333 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 1.75% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 20,697 shares. Karpas Strategies Lc accumulated 137,170 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 4.70 million shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Peninsula Asset owns 2.15% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 21,299 shares. Lawson Kroeker Mngmt Ne reported 3.8% stake. Welch Grp Incorporated Ltd Llc owns 202,654 shares for 3.12% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Advisors Ltd Llc holds 10,210 shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.39% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 2.15M shares. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management invested in 0.71% or 5,418 shares. Oarsman Capital reported 0.19% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 0.45% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Intersect Cap Limited Company reported 3,458 shares. 5,790 were accumulated by Fiduciary Fin Service Of The Southwest Tx. Amica Mutual Com reported 11,000 shares stake. Proshare Ltd Co reported 627,076 shares. Moreover, Valmark Advisers has 0.01% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Trustmark Bank Department owns 2,705 shares. Perritt reported 2,553 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.23% or 1.23M shares in its portfolio. Wealth Architects Ltd Llc invested in 0.68% or 10,520 shares. 3,421 are held by Kistler.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 earnings per share, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 15.78 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.