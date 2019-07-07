Saybrook Capital Trimmed Its 3M Co (MMM) Position by $445,050; Ameriprise Financial (AMP) Stake Maintained by Foundry Partners Llc

Foundry Partners Llc increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial (AMP) by 22.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc bought 18,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 98,794 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.66 million, up from 80,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Ameriprise Financial for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $150.12. About 600,361 shares traded. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has risen 2.37% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 09/04/2018 – Columbia Threadneedle Investments Expands Municipal Bond Offerings; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise’s Joy Says 3% Yield Will ‘Get People’s Attention’ (Video); 30/04/2018 – CommSec: Beach Energy $BPT rose most in April while $AMP was the worst performer on the #ASX 200 over the month. Source: Blo…; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Raises Dividend to 90c Vs. 83c; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Rev $3.17B; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Beats Earnings Expectations, Raises Dividend — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – Ameriprise Study: Investors Across Five Decades Feel Confident About Their Financial Journey, Despite Setbacks and Fears; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Financial Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend; 05/03/2018 – Ameriprise Settles SEC Mutual Fund Charges — Barrons.com; 30/04/2018 – “It’s going to be a rough, rocky ride for the next six months, twelve months, probably even longer for investors in AMP,” said Morningstar Analyst David Ellis

Saybrook Capital decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saybrook Capital sold 2,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 46,336 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.63M, down from 48,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saybrook Capital who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $172. About 1.63M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 22/03/2018 – ENN ENERGY FY REV. 3M YUAN, EST. 43.65B YUAN; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT TRAINED 3M SUPPLIER WORKERS ON RIGHTS IN 2017; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH OF 2.8 PERCENT; 30/04/2018 – 3M Announces FDA Clearance Of New Biological Indicator System Providing 24-Minute Results For Steam Sterilization; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotive Manufacturers; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints company veteran as new CEO; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Added More Than 3M Subscribers Over Past 4 Qtrs in Mexico; 11/04/2018 – UK FEB GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -1.6 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES -1.1 PCT 3M/3M; 09/04/2018 – REG-Interim Report 3M:2018; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS AVG YIELD -0.543% VS -0.507% AT FEB. 20 AUCTION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold AMP shares while 196 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 100.64 million shares or 4.76% less from 105.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Umb Commercial Bank N A Mo holds 0.01% or 2,683 shares in its portfolio. 1,800 are held by Cordasco Finance Net. Scotia Cap has 0.01% invested in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) for 5,805 shares. First Personal Services stated it has 28 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Auxier Asset Mngmt holds 0.12% or 4,748 shares. Utah Retirement System invested in 25,758 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Mairs And Pwr holds 2,331 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Community Bank & Trust Na, a New York-based fund reported 514 shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 249 shares. Guardian Life Insur Communications Of America has invested 0.01% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd reported 2,269 shares stake. Lord Abbett And Lc stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Dubuque Bancshares And Trust Co reported 0.03% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Cwm Limited Liability Corporation owns 460 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Foundry Partners Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $2.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 8,515 shares to 25,944 shares, valued at $3.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aaron’s Inc (NYSE:AAN) by 32,722 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 172,318 shares, and cut its stake in M/I Homes Inc Com (NYSE:MHO).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 10 selling transactions for $17.27 million activity. Bushman Julie L sold $841,392 worth of stock or 4,220 shares. 1,000 shares were bought by PAGE GREGORY R, worth $176,260. Vale Michael G. sold $1.77 million worth of stock. On Friday, February 8 the insider Keel Paul A sold $1.87M. THULIN INGE G sold $2.70M worth of stock or 13,499 shares. $942,450 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Gangestad Nicholas C on Thursday, February 7.

Saybrook Capital, which manages about $230.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 8,390 shares to 122,642 shares, valued at $7.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 312,216 were accumulated by Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Co. Jcic Asset Mngmt stated it has 157 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Oxbow Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 15,733 shares. Guyasuta Inv Advsrs invested in 0.14% or 6,046 shares. Moreover, Plante Moran Fincl has 0.2% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Forbes J M & Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 2,906 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Harvey Co Ltd Co owns 103,494 shares. Abner Herrman & Brock Limited Company, New Jersey-based fund reported 19,549 shares. Apg Asset Nv holds 0.28% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 809,709 shares. Chilton Inv Co Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Cape Ann Bancorp holds 1.86% or 7,535 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset holds 0.2% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 11,459 shares. Ameriprise invested in 0.17% or 1.74M shares. Sns Financial Grp Ltd Co stated it has 1.4% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Sfe Invest Counsel owns 9,562 shares for 0.9% of their portfolio.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 EPS, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.17 billion for 21.08 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.