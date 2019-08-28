Saybrook Capital Trimmed Honeywell International (HON) Stake by $551,420; Shares Rose; Chilton Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH)

Chilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc bought 1,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 62,942 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.56M, up from 61,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.53% or $8.15 during the last trading session, reaching $222.93. About 4.67M shares traded or 28.64% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 16/05/2018 – Passport Adds Tahoe Resources, Exits UnitedHealth: 13F; 08/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare, North Carolina Safety-Net Health System Partner to Support Medicaid Beneficiaries and People with Dual Special Needs; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Envision Healthcare Corporation’s senior secured term loan to Ba2 and affirms B1 CFR; outlook changed to stable; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH OUTLOOK ALSO REFLECTS PLANNED INVESTMENT SPENDING INCREASE IN SECOND HALF AND COSTS AROUND THE HEALTH INSURANCE TAX; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES SAYS ON MARCH 27, U.S. COURT ENTERED ORDER GRANTING THE MOTION TO DISMISS IN PART & DENYING THE MOTION IN PART – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms UnitedHealth’s IFS Ratings at ‘AA-‘; Outlook Stable; 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution; 11/04/2018 – CVS rolls out new tool to combat rising drug prices; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS MOST POSITIVE ON MANAGED CARE SUBSECTOR DUE TO FAVORABLE OUTLOOK; 22/05/2018 – Study: Employees with Access to Wellness Programs Say They Are More Willing to Devote Time to Their Health Compared to People without Such Initiatives

Saybrook Capital decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saybrook Capital sold 3,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 66,447 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.56M, down from 69,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saybrook Capital who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $157.48. About 2.23M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 13/04/2018 – The Seidel Diesel Group Becomes a Master Distributor of Honeywell Garrett® Turbochargers; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Helps Refiners Meet Euro V Standards With New Catalyst; 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE – TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL FOR OPTICAL COMMUNICATION DATALINKS PRODUCTS; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q TOTAL COSTS 5.64B RUPEES; 29/05/2018 – Shandong Tianhong Chemical Chooses Honeywell Technology To Produce On-purpose Propylene; 22/03/2018 – Honeywell And Georgia Tech To Launch Innovative Software Education Program For Metro Atlanta’s Middle And High School Teachers; 08/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach To Produce Cleaner-Burning Transportation Fuels Using Honeywell Technologies; 21/05/2018 – Honeywell at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell, other US companies look to benefit from China’s gigantic ‘Belt and Road’ initiative; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS TIMING OF HONEYWELL’S SPINS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palladium Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company has 44,916 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Kbc Nv has invested 0.95% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Moreover, Alpha Cubed Investments Lc has 0.71% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Cap Research Glob Investors has 17.86M shares for 1.4% of their portfolio. Goodwin Daniel L invested in 1,000 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Moreover, Cypress Capital Gru has 0.34% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 6,709 shares. Viking Global Invsts Lp reported 5.3% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Budros Ruhlin And Roe owns 0.67% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 2,497 shares. Middleton & Incorporated Ma holds 1.52% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 38,283 shares. Monetta Financial Serv Inc holds 4.81% or 27,000 shares in its portfolio. Marco Inv Lc, Georgia-based fund reported 59,411 shares. Stewart And Patten Limited Co holds 1.48% or 32,726 shares. The New York-based Element Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.19% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Blue Edge Cap Ltd Llc reported 9,137 shares stake. Finance Mngmt Pro Inc owns 356 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S also bought $4.64 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Friday, May 3.

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Camden Ppty Tr (NYSE:CPT) by 12,927 shares to 183,033 shares, valued at $18.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 11,627 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,177 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 19.59 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Saybrook Capital, which manages about $230.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 8,390 shares to 122,642 shares, valued at $7.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.