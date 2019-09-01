Saybrook Capital Trimmed Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake by $992,400 as Valuation Declined; As Cbs New (CBS) Share Price Rose, Mcrae Capital Management Has Raised Holding by $1.16 Million

Saybrook Capital decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 24.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saybrook Capital sold 12,405 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 39,265 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17M, down from 51,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saybrook Capital who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.48. About 9.18M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS TO ADD $6B IN EARNINGS FROM PERMIAN BY 2025; 11/05/2018 – Exxon boosts Baton Rouge refinery crude unit production; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil earnings: $1.09 per share, vs $1.12 EPS expected; 24/05/2018 – Unlikely Supporter Exxon, Pledges to Fight Climate Change — Energy Journal; 30/05/2018 – Exxon CEO Sees Oil’s Economic Gain Balanced Against Environment; 16/05/2018 – ISS Advises Exxon Shareholders to Vote Against Executive Pay; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Says World Needs More Oil Even as Emission Concern Lingers; 07/03/2018 – SPOKESMAN OF TURKEY’S ERDOGAN SAYS RECEIVED INFO THAT AN EXXON SHIP IS HEADING TO MEDITERRANEAN FOR HYDROCARBON EXPLORATION, WILL CONTINUE TO PRESERVE RIGHTS; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY TO RESTART HYDROCRACKER OVER WEEKEND; 07/05/2018 – DNB Global Indeks Adds Chevron, Exits Harris, Cuts Exxon

Mcrae Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 22.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc bought 24,602 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 136,105 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.47 million, up from 111,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $42.06. About 5.10M shares traded or 73.89% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 03/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CBS, VIAB, TSLA, FOXA, SPOT, BA, WMT & more; 21/03/2018 – WFRVNews: BREAKING OVERNIGHT: The suspect in the spate of bombings in Austin, Texas is dead, CBS Austin affiliate KEYE-TV; 03/05/2018 – CBS: WILL BRING ALL ACCESS TO AUSTRALIA BY YEAR END; 02/04/2018 – CBS considers all-stock bid for Viacom below market value; 17/05/2018 – CBS board approves special dividend, decision subject to court approval; 07/05/2018 – Charter and CBS Corporation Announce Multi-year Content Carriage Agreement; 07/05/2018 – Cryptocurrency Youtuber, Crypto Crow Launches First Bitcoin Funded Television Series on CBS, CW and Roku in June, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 14/05/2018 – CBS sues Shari Redstone in bid to stop Viacom merger; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO to clinch CBS merger

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmb Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.14% or 69,338 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership stated it has 0.64% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 1.45M were accumulated by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc Oh. Asset Mngmt One Comm Limited has invested 0.92% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Catalyst Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Company owns 26,777 shares. Timber Hill Limited Liability Com has invested 0.64% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cls Limited, Nebraska-based fund reported 10,727 shares. Smithfield Tru owns 97,925 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Guardian Life Ins Of America invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Federated Pa invested 1.68% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Ht Partners Lc accumulated 4,732 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Ltd Company invested 0.09% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Rathbone Brothers Plc invested in 256,550 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Aimz Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 14,721 shares. Zuckerman Investment Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Saybrook Capital, which manages about $230.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 8,390 shares to 122,642 shares, valued at $7.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc, which manages about $240.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 3,550 shares to 72,255 shares, valued at $9.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 4,898 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,179 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 1,494 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated owns 303 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Markston International Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 6,224 shares in its portfolio. Capital Research Global Investors accumulated 11.36M shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Com (Trc) holds 12,603 shares. Sun Life Fin invested in 0.01% or 590 shares. Whitnell And Company accumulated 0% or 217 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman owns 0% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 480 shares. Advsr Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). New Jersey-based Bessemer Grp has invested 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Moreover, Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.02% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Magnetar Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,837 shares. Evergreen Cap Management Limited Liability Company has 0.3% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Assetmark stated it has 908 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 363,072 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.