Saybrook Capital Stake in Honeywell International (HON) Has Lowered by $551,420 as Market Valuation Rose; Adobe (ADBE) Holder Burney Co Has Boosted Its Position by $432,782

Burney Co increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 41.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co bought 1,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 5,531 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, up from 3,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $287.45. About 1.69 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce in $1.68 bln deal; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Announces Significant Partner Momentum at Summit 2018; 21/05/2018 – Adobe said it’s paying $1.68 billion for Magento Commerce; 26/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 08/03/2018 – Tracking First Joins Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Enhance Data Governance and Reporting for Adobe Analytics Cloud Users; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA REPORTS SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR US$1.68B; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $251; 22/03/2018 – TEKsystems to Exhibit at Adobe Summit 2018; 27/03/2018 – OneTrust Announces Adobe Cloud Platform Launch Extension

Saybrook Capital decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saybrook Capital sold 3,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 66,447 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.56 million, down from 69,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saybrook Capital who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $165.03. About 1.75M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 24/05/2018 – Thailand’s IRPC To Build Large Aromatics Complex With Honeywell Technology; 02/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES BIN SHEN PRESIDENT OF HONEYWELL CHINA; 16/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace to Collaborate with Honeywell for Optical Communication DataLinks Products; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell raises full-year forecast as aerospace business soars; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – RAISING FULL-YEAR ORGANIC SALES GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF 3 PERCENT TO 5 PERCENT; 21/05/2018 – Honeywell at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell International Inc. Cockpit Technologies For South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 06/04/2018 – Honeywell Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. CDS Tightens 5 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – APPOINTED MICHAEL NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF ITS HOMES BUSINESS, EFFECTIVE MAY 14

Saybrook Capital, which manages about $230.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 8,390 shares to 122,642 shares, valued at $7.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trust Department Mb Finance Bancorporation N A holds 1.19% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 61,202 shares. Colony Group Inc Limited Liability Com accumulated 8,161 shares. M&R Capital Mgmt reported 0.33% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). The Maryland-based Founders Fincl Ltd Co has invested 0.17% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Hbk Invs Limited Partnership holds 240,475 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Limited reported 192,530 shares stake. Marco Inv Management Limited Liability Corp owns 20,504 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) has 0.24% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). The United Kingdom-based Lmr Partners Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.06% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Spirit Of America Management Corp Ny invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Hartford Financial Mgmt holds 31,985 shares. Ledyard National Bank & Trust has 0.15% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 7,232 shares. Maryland Mngmt invested in 1,824 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Calamos Wealth Ltd Liability owns 33,481 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.53 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South State Corp holds 34,820 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. Auxier Asset Management holds 957 shares. Jag Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 51,159 shares. Waddell Reed Financial has 1.05 million shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 722,763 shares. 1,000 were reported by Cadence Financial Bank Na. Moreover, Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.94% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Melvin Cap Mngmt LP has 3.37% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1.08 million shares. Bartlett And Com Limited Com reported 0.01% stake. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 5,873 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams owns 8,569 shares for 1.59% of their portfolio. The Colorado-based Cetera Advisors Llc has invested 0.03% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Bluespruce Invs Limited Partnership has invested 8.61% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Friess Assoc Ltd Liability Company holds 1.16% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 59,434 shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 14,539 shares.

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33 billion and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 5,307 shares to 23,436 shares, valued at $1.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 10,448 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 176,058 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).