Saybrook Capital Stake in 3M Co (MMM) Decreased by $1.08 Million; As Citigroup New (C) Share Value Rose, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Upped Stake by $426,230

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc New (C) by 72.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc bought 6,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 14,469 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01 million, up from 8,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $69.08. About 7.35M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – Corbat Sees Citigroup Sustaining Equity Revenue Gains: TOPLive; 21/03/2018 – CITIBANK – HAS RAISED ITS BASE LENDING RATE TO 4.75% FROM 4.50%; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP’S BIRD SAYS WILL AVOID OFFERING HIGH RATES ON DEPOSITS TO MARKET NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS; 27/04/2018 – LAWSUIT FILED IN CHICAGO FEDERAL COURT NAMES CITIGROUP, CITADEL, OTHER MARKET MAKERS AS DEFENDANTS; 16/03/2018 – CFA Society NY: Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond; 15/05/2018 – NetScout Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 14/05/2018 – Noble Corp Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $78; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace Asia Adds Citigroup, Exits UBS, Cuts Amazon: 13F; 15/05/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFFS 2.80 PCT IN APRIL VS 2.78 PCT IN MARCH – SEC FILING

Saybrook Capital decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 13.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saybrook Capital sold 6,261 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 40,075 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.95 million, down from 46,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saybrook Capital who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $164.4. About 2.42 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES INGE THULIN EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN MICHAEL ROMAN CEO; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.53 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 30/05/2018 – 3M Announces Upcoming Investor Event; 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic AI Software Platform; 17/04/2018 – Malta Sells 3M Euros 182-day Bills at Yield -0.355%; Bid-Cover 9

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Company has 0.02% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Highstreet Asset Mgmt holds 1.66% or 198,374 shares in its portfolio. Jnba Fin Advsrs owns 5,536 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Main Street Limited Liability invested in 0.08% or 1,950 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 82,208 shares. Ledyard Commercial Bank stated it has 12,380 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Buckingham Capital Mngmt owns 1,281 shares. Eagle Ridge Management accumulated 51,158 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 6,340 shares. 63,633 were reported by Cetera Advisor Net Lc. Lenox Wealth Mgmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 576 shares. Raab Moskowitz Asset Limited invested in 9,913 shares. Logan Capital Management stated it has 4,910 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Private Advisor Group Lc accumulated 53,995 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.89 million shares.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 16.05 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Saybrook Capital, which manages about $236.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc Com (NYSE:MHK) by 10,140 shares to 63,112 shares, valued at $9.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

