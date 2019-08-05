Saybrook Capital Raised Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $495,010 as Shares Declined; As Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Market Value Rose, Hanseatic Management Services Has Lifted Holding by $338,528

Hanseatic Management Services Inc increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 215.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc bought 2,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The institutional investor held 3,488 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $497,000, up from 1,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.04% or $6.18 during the last trading session, reaching $146.95. About 363,021 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ULSTER BANK TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND ESTATE OF ATMS; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ABOUT 400 EASYCASH BRANDED ATMS IN IRELAND, FROM ULSTER BANK; 25/04/2018 – Euronet acquires lnnova Tax Free Group and Expands its Merchant Acquiring Offering in Europe; 19/04/2018 – DJ Euronet Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EEFT); 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q REV. $550.5M, EST. $536.0M; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Buys New 1.8% Position in Euronet; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Euronet; 21/03/2018 – Euronet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Acquires Easycash And Expands Presence In Ireland; 07/05/2018 – EURONET BUYS EASYCASH, EXPANDS PRESENCE IN IRELAND

Saybrook Capital increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saybrook Capital bought 8,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 122,642 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.25 million, up from 114,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saybrook Capital who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $55.22. About 15.02M shares traded or 12.90% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 27/03/2018 – RadioResource: Verizon to Launch Public-Safety Dedicated Core Thursday; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 20/04/2018 – A source tells CNBC the department’s antitrust division has sent requests for information to all four major carriers: AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON CONFIRMS U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT INQUIRY INTO E-SIM STANDARDS, CALLS IT ‘MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING – SPOKESMAN; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS TO TURN POSITIVE BY END OF 2018; 06/03/2018 – Boston Bus Jrnl: Verizon’s Oath could anchor North Station office tower; 14/05/2018 – COOLPAD IN TALKS TO SELL PHONES THROUGH VERIZON, SPRINT, AT&T; 02/04/2018 – Verizon announces expiration and final results of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: LACK OF PHONES THIS YEAR FOR MOBILE 5G; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE HAS VOTES TO RETAIN 2015 OBAMA ERA NET NEUTRALITY RULES

Saybrook Capital, which manages about $230.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 3,490 shares to 66,447 shares, valued at $10.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,336 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

