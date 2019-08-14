Saybrook Capital Lowered Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding by $992,400; Market Value Declined; New Amsterdam Partners Trimmed Its Netscout Systems (NTCT) Stake by $1.69 Million

Saybrook Capital decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 24.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saybrook Capital sold 12,405 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 39,265 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17 million, down from 51,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saybrook Capital who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $70.49. About 11.93 million shares traded or 13.58% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 10/04/2018 – Qatar Petroleum Could Invest in Future U.S. Shale Wells With Exxon Unit XTO Energy; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS THINKS BIOFUELS NEED PRICES HIGHER THAN $100/TON TO BE COMPETITIVE IN MARKET; 23/03/2018 – Shell to sell West Qurna 1 oilfield stake to Japan’s ltochu for $406 mln; 06/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco eyes new petrochemical plant in Texas; 13/03/2018 – Trump picks CIA Director Mike Pompeo to replace the former Exxon Mobil chief executive; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – SIZE OF NATURAL GAS RESOURCE AT P’NYANG FIELD IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA HAS INCREASED TO 4.36 TRILLION CUBIC FEET OF GAS; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – BY 2025 EARNINGS COULD GROW 105 PCT AT 2017 OIL PRICES – SLIDES; 15/05/2018 – Russia’s Rosneft looks to Vietnam experience to help global expansion; 29/03/2018 – U.S. JUDGE DISMISSES EXXON MOBIL XOM.N LAWSUIT TO STOP NEW YORK, MASSACHUSETTS ATTORNEY GENERALS’ CLIMATE CHANGE PROBES — COURT RULING; 09/04/2018 – Exxon Sparks IMF Concern With Weighty Returns in Tiny Guyana

New Amsterdam Partners Llc decreased its stake in Netscout Systems Inc (NTCT) by 64.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc sold 60,345 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.70% . The institutional investor held 32,610 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $915,000, down from 92,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Netscout Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.71B market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $22.49. About 327,230 shares traded. NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) has declined 4.44% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NTCT News: 04/05/2018 – NETSCOUT Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 05/04/2018 – NETSCOUT Wins Network Computing Product of the Year; 16/05/2018 – NetScout Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Netscout could attract activist looking for M&A deal –; 14/05/2018 – Telefonica Certifies NETSCOUT for UNICA SDN/NFV Architecture; 13/03/2018 NETSCOUT Expands Service Assurance Solution; 18/04/2018 – Brazilian Network Information Centre Selects NETSCOUT; 11/04/2018 – New NETSCOUT DDoS Mitigation Platform for Terabit Attack Era; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in NetScout; 19/04/2018 – DJ NetScout Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTCT)

New Amsterdam Partners Llc, which manages about $272.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp Shs (NYSE:TMHC) by 17,922 shares to 209,557 shares, valued at $3.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in G (NASDAQ:GIII) by 99,094 shares in the quarter, for a total of 190,037 shares, and has risen its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc Com (NYSE:CSL).

More notable recent NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Netscout Systems (NTCT) Reports In-Line Q1 EPS, Revenues Miss; Provides FY20 EPS/Revenue Outlook – StreetInsider.com” on August 01, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Netscout Systems (NTCT) Tops Q3 EPS by 5c, Revenues Beat; Offers FY19 EPS Mid-Point Guidance Above Consensus, FY19 Revenue Outlook Below Consensus – StreetInsider.com” published on January 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NetScout Systems Enters Oversold Territory (NTCT) – Nasdaq” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NetScout Systems, Inc. 2019 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on January 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “NetScout Systems (NTCT) Tops Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

