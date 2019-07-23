Saybrook Capital Lifted Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake; GREENHOUSE SOLUTIONS (GRSU) Shorts Raised By 105.97%

Saybrook Capital increased Verizon Communications (VZ) stake by 7.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Saybrook Capital acquired 8,390 shares as Verizon Communications (VZ)’s stock rose 4.28%. The Saybrook Capital holds 122,642 shares with $7.25M value, up from 114,252 last quarter. Verizon Communications now has $229.41 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $55.47. About 11.88 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon lndyCar Series Season; 17/03/2018 – New York Post: NYC wants to turn streetlights into high-speed Wi-Fi hotspots; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers Up 2.0%; 11/05/2018 – Verizon to repurchase debt securities; 10/04/2018 – Secret Service: April 10, 2018 U.S. Secret Service Partners with Private Sector in 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations; 30/05/2018 – Verizon Holds onto Mobile Performance Awards in San Francisco According to a New RootMetrics Report; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE GROWTH IN ADJUSTED EPS IN 2018 BEFORE IMPACT OF TAX REFORM AND REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD; 22/04/2018 – DJ Verizon Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VZ); 03/05/2018 – Verizon: Hldrs Elect All 11 Directors, Vote in Favor of Two Management Proposals

GREENHOUSE SOLUTIONS INC (OTCMKTS:GRSU) had an increase of 105.97% in short interest. GRSU’s SI was 106,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 105.97% from 51,900 shares previously. With 273,500 avg volume, 0 days are for GREENHOUSE SOLUTIONS INC (OTCMKTS:GRSU)’s short sellers to cover GRSU’s short positions. It closed at $0.0041 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 23, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Saybrook Capital decreased Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) stake by 12,405 shares to 39,265 valued at $3.17 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) stake by 3,490 shares and now owns 66,447 shares. Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Verizon had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by Wells Fargo. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) earned “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Monday, March 18. Citigroup downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $6200 target in Monday, July 8 report.

Greenhouse Solutions Inc., a nutraceutical company, engages in the acquisition, licensing, and commercialization of nutraceutical products and technologies. The company has market cap of $397,194. It is involved in the development, marketing, production, and sale of hemp oil enhanced products for personal health and canine uses, as well as probiotic nutraceuticals. It currently has negative earnings.

Another recent and important Greenhouse Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRSU) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Largest U.S. cannabis company listed on Canadian exchange – Seeking Alpha” on May 29, 2018.