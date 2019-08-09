Saybrook Capital Lifted Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ) as Stock Price Declined; Intersect Capital Lifted Stake in American Express Co (AXP) by $456,165 as Stock Price Rose

Saybrook Capital increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saybrook Capital bought 8,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 122,642 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.25M, up from 114,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saybrook Capital who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $55.82. About 10.88 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiative; Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Become Face of Campaign; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Adj EPS $1.17; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAS BEEN WORKING W/DOJ FOR SEVERAL MOS. REGARDING INQUIRY; 05/04/2018 – Verizon takes industry lead in working with key partners to drive advancements on CBRS spectrum; 19/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left:; 09/05/2018 – Sprint/T-Mobile: Senate Judiciary eyes June hearing –; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS FILES FOR NOTES OFFER VIA BNPP, DB; 08/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Business – 03/08/2018 01:15 PM; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: All Six Shareholder Proposals Defeated at Annual Meeting; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS according to sources

Intersect Capital Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 185.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc bought 4,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 6,445 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $704,000, up from 2,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $125.29. About 2.88M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 16/04/2018 – American Express’ Plenti program will end on July 10 and all Plenti points will expire on that date; 18/04/2018 – American Express earnings beats: $1.86 per share, vs $1.71 per share expected; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Net Write-off Rate, Principal Only, Was 1.9 % for April; 12/03/2018 – EverCompliant Secures Strategic Investment From American Express Ventures to Help Fight Electronic Money Laundering; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 Total U.S. Consumer, Small Business Card Member Loans $63B; 10/05/2018 – Parallel North IP Expands Licensing Business with NEC and American Express Patent Portfolios Owned by Strategic Partner, Dominion Harbor; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE — PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.7 PCT AT FEB END; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-3 Card Abs; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.3 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.4 PCT AT MARCH END; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Net $1.6B

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson And Doremus Mgmt has 2,155 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv owns 1.54M shares. Lourd Lc holds 19,791 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Carroll Financial Assocs has 46,584 shares. First Allied Advisory Incorporated owns 14,233 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Personal Cap Advisors holds 0% or 2,649 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdg Sa, a France-based fund reported 157,129 shares. The Massachusetts-based Bollard Grp Ltd has invested 0% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Triangle Securities Wealth reported 0.18% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Bb&T stated it has 114,487 shares. Schulhoff &, a Ohio-based fund reported 4,650 shares. 11,275 were accumulated by Centurylink Investment Management. Systematic LP accumulated 23,789 shares. At Fincl Bank owns 2,422 shares. Cambridge Investment Advsrs holds 32,066 shares.

