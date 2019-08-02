Saybrook Capital Increases Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ); Xylem Inc/Ny (XYL) Position Maintained by Veritas Investment Management Llp

Veritas Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Xylem Inc/Ny (XYL) by 4.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Llp bought 29,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 729,040 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.63M, up from 699,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Xylem Inc/Ny for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $77.53. About 339,176 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.82 TO $2.97, EST. $2.92; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q EPS 43c; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Xylem Otlk To Stbl Frm Neg; ‘BBB’ Rtg Affmd; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Rev $5.1B-$5.2B; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Adj EPS $2.82-Adj EPS $2.97; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 51C; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES XYLEM OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 25/04/2018 – Xylem Brings Together Leading Water Industry Experts to Discuss Modernizing Water Infrastructure at May 17th Summit

Saybrook Capital increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saybrook Capital bought 8,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 122,642 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.25 million, up from 114,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saybrook Capital who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $55.54. About 7.43 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Google will try to tackle latest iPhones with Pixel phone upgrades- Bloomberg; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAVE DIFFERENCE OF OPINION W/PHONE EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS; 28/03/2018 – The Verge: A Palm smartphone reboot is reportedly coming to Verizon later this year; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPORTS PASSIVE HELIOS & MATHESON STAKE; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1 Notes Ratings; 24/04/2018 – Verizon: It’s All About 5G, Says Moffett-Nathanson — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effective; 12/05/2018 – NOTICE TO DISREGARD — Verizon Communications; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series of notes

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.49 million activity.