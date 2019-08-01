Saybrook Capital Holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Has Trimmed by $653,604; Energy Opportunities Capital Management Has Lowered Its Noble Drilling Com (NE) Position by $530,520 as Market Value Declined

Saybrook Capital decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) by 7.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saybrook Capital sold 3,514 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 45,440 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.49M, down from 48,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saybrook Capital who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $191.12. About 1.58 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY COAL REVENUE $434 MLN VS $420 MLN; 06/03/2018 Norfolk Southern rolls out next-generation AccessNS online customer portal; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern announces BiTA membership; 27/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Uses Analytics to Keep Trains on Track; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q EPS $1.93; 10/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern is a company moving forward, CEO tells shareholders; 14/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $192 FROM $186; 30/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern receives American Chemistry Council award as industry-leading partner in responsible chemical transport; 27/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern appoints McClellan, Elkins to new positions

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Noble Drilling Corp Com (NE) by 55.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc sold 265,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.55% . The institutional investor held 214,430 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $615,000, down from 479,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Noble Drilling Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $555.62M market cap company. The stock increased 3.72% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.23. About 6.59M shares traded or 11.70% up from the average. Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) has declined 61.55% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NE News: 16/03/2018 – NOBLE GROUP LTD NOBG.Sl – HAS NOT AND WILL NOT MAKE PAYMENT OF CERTAIN AMOUNTS IN RESPECT OF 2018 NOTES AND 2022 NOTES; 24/04/2018 – NOBLE and IHG® Announce the Opening of the Dual-Branded EVEN® Hotel and Staybridge Suites® Hotel South Lake Union in Downtown Seattle; 27/04/2018 – Goldilocks Had Also Sought Ruling from Court to Bar Noble From Conducting Shareholders Meeting; 25/04/2018 – Noble Group shareholder files lawsuit to stall meeting; 07/03/2018 – DELEK DRILLING, NOBLE BEGIN TALKS WITH EMG ON USING PIPELINE; 02/05/2018 – Noble Corp 1Q Loss $142.3M; 20/03/2018 – Noble Group: Richard Elman’s Resignation Took Effect Tuesday; 15/05/2018 – Noble First-Quarter Net Loss Narrows; 11/03/2018 – NOBLE GROUP: MOU FOR SALE OF KAMSARMAX DRY BULK CARRIER VESSEL; 24/04/2018 – The dispute between Abu Dhabi-based investment fund Goldilocks Investment and commodity trader Noble Group shows no signs of ending soon

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold NE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 199.36 million shares or 6.31% less from 212.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shah Capital Management invested in 1.19M shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 863,017 shares. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd holds 11.01 million shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 209 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 689,579 were accumulated by Pacific Co. Lpl Financial Lc invested in 0% or 27,867 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0.01% or 70,191 shares. 305,684 were reported by Barclays Public Limited Com. Ameritas Invest Prtn Inc reported 21,442 shares stake. Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Corporation has invested 0% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Citigroup Incorporated has 290,914 shares. Bancshares Of New York Mellon Corp accumulated 3.10M shares. Moreover, Bessemer Gp Inc has 0% invested in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) for 1,800 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Co holds 12,246 shares. Bluemountain Cap Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) for 21,750 shares.

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc, which manages about $585.78 million and $43.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C&J Energy Svcs Inc Ne Com by 46,950 shares to 68,985 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00M for 17.31 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Saybrook Capital, which manages about $230.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 8,390 shares to 122,642 shares, valued at $7.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $952,214 activity. Another trade for 519 shares valued at $94,117 was made by Zampi Jason Andrew on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inspirion Wealth Advsr Lc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 1,500 shares. 6,082 were accumulated by Philadelphia Com. Td Cap Management Limited Liability has invested 0% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Sand Hill Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 1,333 shares. Barnett & reported 3,238 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. 7,485 were reported by Marble Harbor Counsel Limited Com. Fosun Intl Ltd owns 5,090 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Salem Invest Counselors reported 4,036 shares. Davis R M holds 7,177 shares. Carlson Cap LP has 116,841 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Prudential Fincl reported 789,530 shares stake. Albert D Mason Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 10,585 shares. Triangle Secs Wealth Mgmt, a North Carolina-based fund reported 2,227 shares. Gsa Prtn Llp holds 0.05% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) or 2,517 shares. Rmb Cap Mngmt Ltd accumulated 2,281 shares.