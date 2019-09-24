Saybrook Capital Holding in 3M Co (MMM) Has Cut by $1.08 Million; Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv Has Raised Holding in Now (DNOW) by $350,000

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv increased its stake in Now Inc (DNOW) by 14.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.10% . The institutional investor held 199,000 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.94M, up from 174,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv who had been investing in Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $11.97. About 26,193 shares traded. NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has declined 15.58% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DNOW News: 30/04/2018 – NOW Inc. Completes New Senior Secured Credit Facility; 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q Adj EPS 1c; 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q Rev $764M; 14/05/2018 – NOW Inc at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 11/05/2018 – Cove Street Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in NOW Inc; 23/04/2018 DJ NOW Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNOW); 08/05/2018 – NOW Inc Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 07/05/2018 – NOW Inc Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 14-16; 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q EPS 2c; 15/05/2018 – NOW Inc Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Saybrook Capital decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 13.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saybrook Capital sold 6,261 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 40,075 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.95 million, down from 46,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saybrook Capital who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $166.92. About 103,625 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals – Science is Underappreciated; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL – ON MAY 15, COURT ISSUED OPINION IN PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LITIGATION FILED BY CO’S UNIT AGAINST 3M COMPANY REGARDING A 3M CONTRACT; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION; 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge; 07/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-GE value could slip to lowest among large U.S. industrials; 24/04/2018 – Anglo American 1Q Minas-Rio Production Decreased by 30% to 3M Tons; 05/03/2018 – 3M Appoints Michael Roman CEO, Inge Thulin to Become Executive Chairman; 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- ACE (TM) BRAND, DELUXE ANKLE BRACE, 207736, UPC 0 51131 20387 7; 30/05/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: London Evening Standard strikes a £3M deal with six companies including Uber and Google that erases; 05/03/2018 – CORRECTED: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 21 investors sold DNOW shares while 78 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 110.79 million shares or 4.68% less from 116.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utd Ser Automobile Association holds 0% or 72,074 shares in its portfolio. Cipher Ltd Partnership holds 57,021 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) for 59,088 shares. Blackrock Incorporated holds 0.01% or 12.31 million shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) for 106 shares. Quantbot Technology Ltd Partnership accumulated 4,941 shares. Hennessy Inc reported 921,400 shares stake. 251,605 are owned by California Employees Retirement Systems. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 131,966 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise invested in 0.01% or 1.28 million shares. Ameritas Partners Inc has invested 0.03% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Victory Capital Mgmt Inc reported 5,813 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 27,800 shares. Tower Research Capital Lc (Trc) has 0% invested in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Tci Wealth holds 0% of its portfolio in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) for 141 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Saybrook Capital, which manages about $236.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc Com (NYSE:MHK) by 10,140 shares to 63,112 shares, valued at $9.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.