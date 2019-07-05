Saybrook Capital Has Raised Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake by $495,010; Valuation Rose; Serengeti Asset Management LP Upped Its Pg&E (PCG) Position by $12.24 Million

Saybrook Capital increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saybrook Capital bought 8,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 122,642 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.25 million, up from 114,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saybrook Capital who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $58.39. About 4.05M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 16/03/2018 – KCBS: Armed Thieves Targeting Bay Area Verizon Stores; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUYBACK DEBT SECURITIES; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN LINEAR CONTENT COMPANY:CNBC; 18/04/2018 – OATH SAYS K. GURU GOWRAPPAN WILL JOIN COMPANY AS PRESIDENT AND COO; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid Churn 1.04%; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss and Verizon Amend Existing Application Service Provider Agreement; 20/04/2018 – US said to investigate AT&T and Verizon over wireless collusion claim, The New York Times reports; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – RENEWED EXISTING AGREEMENT WITH VERIZON TO POWER VERIZON’S CLOUD SOLUTION FOR WIRELESS CUSTOMERS FOR ADDITIONAL 5 YEARS; 14/05/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: Verizon Expressed Interest In Acquiring CBS Before Viacom Talks Heated Up; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.11

Serengeti Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp bought 720,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 800,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.24 million, up from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $21.85. About 2.37M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 13/04/2018 – National Safe Digging Month Focuses Awareness on Importance of Calling 811; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES 2018 CAPEX AT $6.3B; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EPS 86c; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/09/2018 01:40 PM; 05/03/2018 Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/05/2018 03:17 PM; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 02:58 PM; 11/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/11/2018 05:39 PM; 03/05/2018 – Another Quarter of PG&E Profit Uncertainty Because of Wildfires; 08/03/2018 – PG&E WILL SERVE HALF OF CUSTOMERS IN SERVICE AREA IN FUTURE; 17/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/17/2018 05:23 PM

Serengeti Asset Management Lp, which manages about $2.16B and $577.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vici Pptys Inc by 150,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $5.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 1.33M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,000 shares, and cut its stake in Five Point Holdings Llc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valueact LP stated it has 1.00 million shares. Css Limited Il has invested 0.1% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Advisory Network Ltd Com accumulated 196 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Llc (Trc) reported 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Amer International Group invested in 0% or 34,661 shares. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 734,932 shares. Los Angeles Capital And Equity accumulated 87,590 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability Co reported 7,980 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Destination Wealth owns 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 1,334 shares. Allstate reported 37,289 shares. 683 Capital Mgmt Limited stated it has 4.18% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Exane Derivatives has 5,574 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 200,024 are owned by Strs Ohio. 138,533 were accumulated by Engineers Gate Manager Lp.

Saybrook Capital, which manages about $230.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 12,405 shares to 39,265 shares, valued at $3.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) by 2,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,750 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).