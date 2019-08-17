Saybrook Capital Has Raised Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake by $495,010 as Stock Value Declined; Cook & Bynum Capital Management Boosted Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) Stake by $4.38 Million

Saybrook Capital increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saybrook Capital bought 8,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 122,642 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.25 million, up from 114,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saybrook Capital who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $56.65. About 11.92M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 30/04/2018 – Verizon collapses key network elements, improving efficiency and customer functionality; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 19/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left:; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF CO’S 11 DIRECTORS TO A ONE-YEAR TERM; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile really wanted to acquire Straight Path for 5G spectrum, according to people familiar. But, once a bidding war broke out with Verizon and AT&T, it decided it wasn’t going to win; 05/04/2018 – Oath and Verizon Have Taken Ownership Stake in MoviePass Through Equity in HMNY in Connection With Transaction; 11/05/2018 – Cusick added that Verizon has no plan to establish its own video streaming platform but it plans to announce a partnership soon; 18/04/2018 – CASA SYSTEMS INC – APPOINTED DANIEL S. MEAD FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO OF VERIZON WIRELESS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Net $4.55B; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – MADE A DISCRETIONARY CONTRIBUTION OF $1.0 BLN TO IMPROVE FUNDED STATUS OF ITS PENSION PLANS

Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) by 7.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc bought 52,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 762,997 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.07M, up from 710,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $95.29. About 919,691 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 20/03/2018 – AB InBev to Sell Dollar Bonds as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 21/05/2018 – RENERGEN LTD – ANNOUNCES CONCLUSION OF AN OFF-TAKE AGREEMENT FOR PROVISION OF NATURAL GAS BY TETRA4 TO SAB TO USE IN DISPLACING DIESEL USE IN TRUCKS; 21/03/2018 – Trump supports massive U.S. funding bill as shutdown looms; 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch orders up to 800 hydrogen-fueled big rigs; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev Trades 4.1% Higher After 1Q Results; 29/03/2018 – In Conversation: Carlos Brito, CEO of Anheuser-Busch InBev Full Show (Video); 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Anheuser-Busch dragged down by flat domestic sales; 09/05/2018 – Correct: AB InBev 1Q Net Pft $1.02B; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – FOR 2018 IN SYNERGIES BALANCE OF ROUGHLY 900 MILLION USD IS EXPECTED TO BE CAPTURED IN THE NEXT TWO TO THREE YEARS; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV’S BRITO SAYS CRAFT STRATEGY IS TO HAVE BRAND PORTFOLIO

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon announces tender offers for 15 series of notes – GlobeNewswire” on April 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon to webcast June 18 analyst meeting NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon: Big Money Is Flowing In – Seeking Alpha” on March 08, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon: Struggles To Persist – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Should Investors Dial Up Verizon? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 19, 2019.

Saybrook Capital, which manages about $230.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) by 2,925 shares to 13,750 shares, valued at $2.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 12,405 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,265 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins Company has 11.72M shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Family reported 57,900 shares. Crossvault Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.89% or 29,052 shares in its portfolio. Golub Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). The Massachusetts-based Bollard Group Ltd Liability has invested 1.18% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Allsquare Wealth invested in 0.67% or 15,139 shares. Calamos Advsrs Limited Co owns 0.56% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 1.52M shares. Fire Group Inc has 0.96% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Madison, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 776,154 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 5.60 million shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. Calamos Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation owns 97,944 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia Tru reported 0.26% stake. South State holds 1.58% or 259,388 shares. Cadence Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 90,902 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Greystone Managed Invs Incorporated holds 0.85% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 243,970 shares.

More notable recent Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Molson Coors Not Likely to Have Growth on Tap in Q2 – The Motley Fool” on July 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Does Anheuser-Busch InBev Have Any Growth on Tap in Q2? – Motley Fool” published on July 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for HL, BUD, CTST and NFLX: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of August 20 Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV â€“ BUD – GlobeNewswire” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for BUD, CTST and CAH: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.