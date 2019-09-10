Saybrook Capital Has Raised Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding by $495,010; Arga Investment Management LP Trimmed Icici Bank LTD (IBN) Position by $50.07 Million

Arga Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Icici Bank Ltd (IBN) by 26.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp sold 4.55 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 12.39M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $142.03M, down from 16.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Icici Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.81. About 5.05M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 01/04/2018 – Huffington Post: CBI Probing Videocon, Husband Of ICICI Bank CEO, In Loan Case; 06/05/2018 – Hindustan Times: ICICI Bank board to meet on Monday, may discuss CEO Chanda Kochhar loan issue; 06/03/2018 – ICICI BANK ROUTINELY COOPERATES WITH REGULATORS; 29/03/2018 – RBI – IMPOSES MONETARY PENALTY OF 589 MILLION RUPEES ON ICICI BANK LTD; 04/04/2018 – India Today: Chairman MK Sharma evaluated ICICI-Videocon deal process, not third party; 18/04/2018 – Business Std.in: ICICI Bank chairman meets MFs over succession plan, if Kochhar steps down; 06/05/2018 – ET News Updates: ICICI Bank board to meet tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Bank scraps proposal to sell home finance unit – The Hindu; 25/04/2018 – BTVI Live: Sources: Essar Promoter Kin’s Firm Invested In Deepak Kochhar’s Co, ICICI Lent To Essar. More details by Shantanu G; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-India govt wants to keep hands off ICICI Bank row for now – Economic Times

Saybrook Capital increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saybrook Capital bought 8,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 122,642 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.25 million, up from 114,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saybrook Capital who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $59.42. About 7.16 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO BE BOOSTED; 14/05/2018 – Peter Kafka: CBS says Redstone blocked a potential buyer for making an offer for CBS. Source says would-be buyer was Verizon,; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – HAS DELIVERED A NOTICE OF REPURCHASE WITH RESPECT TO ITS FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEBRUARY 21, 2025; 20/04/2018 – A source tells CNBC the department’s antitrust division has sent requests for information to all four major carriers: AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 26/03/2018 – FCC CHAIRMAN PROPOSES NEW RULES TO ADDRESS NATIONAL SECURITY THREATS TO U.S. COMMUNICATIONS NETWORKS AND THEIR SUPPLY CHAINS — STATEMENT; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO OFFERING OF $730 MLN 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other time of year; 20/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 21/03/2018 – U.S. BUSINESS BORROWING FOR NEW EQUIPMENT FOR FEB WAS $7.7 BLN, UP 31 PCT FROM LAST YEAR; FEB VOLUME WAS UP 13 PCT FROM $6.9 BLN IN JAN – ELFA; 11/05/2018 – Cusick added that Verizon has no plan to establish its own video streaming platform but it plans to announce a partnership soon

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.88% or 1.01 million shares. 69,945 were reported by Virtu Financial Limited Liability Com. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Communication holds 0.44% or 47,658 shares in its portfolio. Oregon-based Vision Cap has invested 1.5% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 3.96 million are owned by Putnam Invs Lc. M Hldgs Securities reported 44,282 shares. Farr Miller & Washington Ltd Limited Liability Company Dc accumulated 132,766 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Chem Bankshares stated it has 126,837 shares. Community Financial Gru holds 2.29% or 113,739 shares in its portfolio. 60,544 were reported by Mengis Capital Management Inc. Essex Investment Mngmt Co Ltd Liability Co accumulated 36,240 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 803,854 shares or 0.76% of the stock. Centre Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 2.34% or 152,020 shares. Omers Administration owns 0.03% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 37,700 shares. Ifrah Fincl Serv Inc holds 16,684 shares.

Saybrook Capital, which manages about $230.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 3,490 shares to 66,447 shares, valued at $10.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,336 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP).

Arga Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.25B and $667.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tapestry Inc by 28,775 shares to 55,200 shares, valued at $1.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cnh Industrial Nv (NYSE:CNHI) by 2.40M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.42 million shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

